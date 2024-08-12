Ciudad Juarez.- This afternoon, Francisco Garduño Yáñez, head of the National Migration Institute (INM), arrived without saying a word or stopping at the Federal Criminal Justice Center for the hearing on the request for conditional suspension of the process in which he will seek an alternative solution to the criminal proceedings against him for illicit exercise of public service that resulted in the death of 49 migrants in a fire at the Institute’s provisional station in Ciudad Juárez on March 27, 2023.

The federal commissioner arrived accompanied by two people, and got out and entered the courts in a matter of seconds.

They arrived around 1:40 p.m., and by 2:00 p.m. a contingent of about 35 people dressed in orange vests and some wearing masks with Garduño’s face began to populate the sidewalk in front of the Center.

They are protesters who said they came as citizens, since it is an issue that should concern the entire Juarez community, which is characterized by being a passage for people in the context of human mobility.

Protesters shout slogans against Garduño Yañez

The people who came this afternoon to protest against the alternative solution sought by Francisco Garduño Yáñez, National Commissioner of Migration, in the process against him that links him to the death of 40 migrants in Juárez, arrived shouting slogans of justice for the population in human mobility.

“There are no alternative solutions to justice. #ItWasNotTheFireItWasTheState” reads the largest banner they carry.

At this moment, several of the protesters are sticking sheets of paper on the sidewalk in front of the Federal Criminal Justice Center with the legend “Judge Listens, Absolute Justice,” and others with Garduño’s face with his eyes covered and red horns on his temples.

In addition, signs reading “migrating is not a crime,” “borders are racist,” and “immigration detention kills” were placed on the planters in the Center, visible from Avenida Tecnológico.