A nightmare 2023

To describe what has been so far Marc Marquez’s 2023 just one fact is enough: in this first half of the season, the Spanish champion hasn’t managed to score even a single point in the ‘traditional’ Sunday GPs. In eight rounds the centaur from Cervara put it on the scoresheet three falls and five forfeits due to injury, to which must be added the countless accidents remedied between free practice, qualifying and the Sprint during these months. A real ordeal which adds up to the last three nightmare years experienced by #93, between the four operations on the humerus of his right arm, diplopia and the tremendous technical crisis into which ‘his’ Honda fell.

A chain of negative events which in recent times has pushed Marquez to reduce – at least partially – his unshakable and extreme will to compete at any cost. The decision not to start the Sunday appointments at Sachsenring and Assen came precisely in an attempt to preserve a physique that has been battered for too long. Marquez’s way of approaching race weekends, always at 100% and without ever trying to manage himself, is starting to present the bill to the body of the Catalan phenomenon, who ‘crossed’ the 30-year-old threshold in February. To show worried about the health of the eight-time world champion she was also a two-wheel legend like Wayne Gardner.

Gardner’s concerns

The Australian, world champion in the 500 class in 1987, gave some advice to Marquez from the columns of the Iberian website MotoSan, basically hinting at the Honda rider think about a possible early retirement from racing: “My opinion is that Marquez should retire while there is still time Gardner said. i’m a big fan of his but i’m scared he’ll get hurt if he tries to come back. The bikes have changed, the riders are much younger. He is already 30 years old and his mentality is different. I don’t say this as a criticism, I’m worried about his future life. He must understand that he still has 50 years to live. Winning one more race, after winning eight championships, shouldn’t be a priority. I think he’s done enough.”.

Gardner then also commented on another criticism that Marquez often makes: that of not be a good test driver. The Aussie agreed with this statement, highlighting it as his own Marquez’s enormous talent allows him to often patch up the bike’s problems. However, this prevents the vehicle from progressing, developing it in the correct way to cover the technical deficiencies that emerge race after race. “Marquez is very talented, but the problem is that he’s not a test rider and doesn’t know how to improve the bike“, concluded the legend aussie.