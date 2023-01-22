Remy Gardner he was looking forward to his MotoGP debut in 2022, called to debut in the premier category by KTM, who offered him a seat in the Tech3 team, as a natural continuation of the previous season in which he won the Moto2 world championship with the Ajo team. However, the Australian rider did not find any feeling with the RC16 from the very first tests and faced a simply disastrous year, which saw him add up the measly 13 points, with 11th place in Barcelona as his best result. of the championship. Gardner has repeatedly expressed his disappointment for the season he has had to face, but unlike his teammate Raul Fernandez – who joined Aprilia RNF-, he was unable to find a saddle to stay in MotoGP and was forced to emigrate to Superbike with Yamaha GRT.

Gardner dedicated a reflection on what happened: “They broke my heart, it doesn’t seem like they appreciated the world championship I gave them in Moto2“, he explained in statements collected by Speedweekcarrying on: “With a different bike, it would have been different. In the current MotoGP you have a year or two to prove yourself. Many young drivers will be burned, that’s the current mentality. If I had been riding a Ducati, things would have been very different. you have to be in the right place at the right time. MotoGP is now more like F1 than ever, it all depends on the bike. Hamilton cannot win with a Williams, just as Marc Marquez cannot win currently, despite being the best driver of all time“. Gardner then confronted Bezzecchi (who finished 14th with 111 points, a podium and a pole): “70% is done by the bike, just look at Bezzecchi, who I swept away in Moto2. But in MotoGP I didn’t even get close to him, capable of going on the podium and in the front row. Last year I felt like a wed**, that’s for sure. I didn’t enjoy it and was sad about the treatment I received, but I never had any doubts about my speed. There is a world title there to confirm it”.