There is an air of news in the Tech 3 box, which has been focusing on two young rookies since 2022: the team headed by KTM today presented the RC16s that will take to the track this season and which will be entrusted to Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner. The latter arrives in MotoGP as reigning Moto2 champion and has all the determination to become the best rookie of this 2022 that promises to be very rich in struggle. Gardner took off the veils of his KTM today, a few days after the first tests in Malaysia, to which he presents himself full of enthusiasm and expectations.

However, having already tested the RC16 at the Misano and Jerez tests at the end of the season, he already knows that he will have to work progressing step by step. The Australian will present himself to the shakedown (reserved for rookies, testers and drivers with concessions) in full fitness, after having undergone a minor surgery to fix a crack in his wrist, injured during a workout. But it’s all behind him and Remy Gardner is projected towards the future, which he can’t wait to face, with an exciting new challenge that awaits him and for which he is ready to fight.

You are now a MotoGP rider. Can you go back to when the offer came and how did you feel?

“Yes, the day I got the offer I felt a greater enthusiasm than I actually felt at the signing, because somehow we knew what was going to happen. But I remember we were in Jerez after the race and I think Jens sat next to me and said ‘we want to get you to the premier class next year’. I obviously said ‘sure! ”Is my dream. Driving to the airport from Jerez I had the music in the car and I was excited, so it was an exciting moment, a dream come true ”.

Surely all eyes will be on you because you are the reigning Moto2 champion. What challenges did you face to achieve the success you have today?

“Well, I kind of expected it. I had good results in the first few races and I thought I had a good base to work on. But you never know what happens until it actually happens. It’s been pretty crazy, there’s a really long list of challenges, even some tough years. I worked hard on myself to improve my mental state on the bike. Physically I have always been fine, but I have also had injuries, the fracture of both legs gave me a lot of mental strength to come back quickly. That was a block for me, then I had other problems, I couldn’t control myself in the race and I crashed a lot. There have been difficult years, but without them I would not have accumulated the experience that led me to win the world championship last year.

We have seen you on the RC16 on two occasions already. What were your feelings after riding a MotoGP?

“It was insane! I think I can speak to the names of many guys who have come to ride a GP … we have ridden the fastest bikes in the world, but until you try a MotoGP you have no idea what it is. I remember opening the throttle on the first straight and opening my eyes wide to try to hold the bike, she was going very fast. I remember at the end of the straight I was yelling in the case ‘oh my God!’. I was quite shocked and surprised by the adrenaline and the fun. But I was shocked by the speed and power more than anything else. Then lap after lap it becomes more normal, but it was a wonderful experience, especially in Misano on the first day ”.

“Between Misano and Jerez there were several months in which I continued to ride the Moto2, so in the first laps I thought ‘here’s the power again!’. But then everything becomes more normal, on the second day of testing we had already entered the mood, we were more used to all the controls, everything was becoming more natural. The first two laps were a surprise, but we still have other tests to fix everything ”.

22 circuits in 2022 means there will be 21 new ones for you on the RC16. What can you do to better prepare for each race weekend?

“I don’t know, to be honest! I think before starting each race weekend we have to sit down with the team and make a good plan with the data too, this is probably a good start. Trying to understand what needs to be done on the track, what type of track we are on and then it will probably also help me to follow the other riders. The most we can do is try to prepare ourselves physically for these circuits and in the end we will have to do laps and understand the bike. I am sure that after the tests we will have a clearer idea of ​​what we need to do with the bike and then we will come to these ‘new’ tracks where we will have to adapt what we know. But this comes with experience and with the rides on the bike. What tracks? Phillip Island and Mugello! ”.

What did you do during the winter to prepare and be fully fit for this new challenge?

In December I had a lot of media engagements and, on the days when I didn’t have any, I went to the workshop alone. Apart from that, on January 1st and 2nd I trained again to the maximum and I still have two weeks to get back to the form I had last year, even better, for this bike. the process has begun and this January has been full of training. I’m sure I’m ready for Malaysia in two weeks. Which training? Riding bikes! I also go running sometimes, but I don’t cycle. I run for cardio and ride a lot, maybe four or five times a week. There is no better training than riding a motorcycle ”.

Are you looking forward to working with a team that has factory specifications, with all the extra things, resources and possibilities?

Certainly KTM is making a huge effort with all the people and resources. It’s amazing and it’s the first time I’ve come to the factory to see the whole behind the scenes operation. I’m more impressed than ever, to be honest. I think all the ingredients are there and KTM also has the will and ambition to win. Just like us pilots. It’s amazing how much support we have, I think it’s a good year. There will also be difficult days, but it will be there that we will have to put everything together and be more of a team than ever ”.

You joined the KTM GP Academy later than most riders, but you have made a big step forward since then. How does it feel to be the reference point for the pilots who will arrive at the Academy?

“You want to be an example, but it’s definitely a success story too. Other riders have also had difficult years, but it’s about never giving up. A few years ago the situation was quite difficult for me, and I hope this will inspire some guys not to give up, to keep pushing. We hope that KTM will be able to identify those talents among the many riders and be able to complete the same path that I did ”.

How important would it be for you to become Rookie of the Year 2022 in MotoGP?

“At 100%. I think maybe fighting for that title is our main goal. It will be tough, there are a lot of rookies on the way and I have known them well from the last few years in Moto2. Yes, it will be tough and we need to work hard, but the goal is to try to fight for the Rookie of the Year title and take it one step at a time. These bikes are fast bikes, so it will be important not to recover from injuries and remain calm and with our feet on the ground ”.

Coming to the end of 2022, what would a good first season in MotoGP consist of?

“I’d like to get at least some good points, it would be great to get into the top ten in some races. We have a lot of work to do and, as I said, we will have to try to fight for the title of Rookie of the Year ”.