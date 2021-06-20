Gardner crocodile bite Raúl Fernández and also half a Moto2 title. And it was a shame that the Australian defeated the Spanish this time, with drop this on the fifth lap when he was rolling within a couple of tenths of his boxing partner and both had already left the peloton standing.

The Valencian Canet took advantage of the unexpected absence of Madrid, that without making noise he was able to put himself in second place very early and confirm it without great surprises up to the checkered flag, because nor did he have the option of trying to put Wayne Gardner’s son on the wheel, the genuine crocodile, who won with a six-second lead, did not even get into him.

Raúl and Remy took off like two rockets when the red lights of the traffic light went out and they immediately put land in the middle. This time it was the Madrilenian who had done his homework better in training and Remy, who knew it, took the lead from the second lap, to hook a Fernández who made his first big mistake in the third corner. the season.

Sooner or later he had to arrive, because we must not forget that he is a rookie and the positive reading is that they have had to arrive eight races to commit the first failure. That now takes him 36 points away from a lead held by Gardner with incredible numbers: three consecutive wins, three second places, a third and a fourth. An atrocity.

Returning to the one in San Martín de la Vega, he said on TV even with the race underway that he felt “rabid”, something he repeated several times, and that it was not explained how the fall had been, because the direction was closed without warning him in Turn 3, when he thought he was comfortable and once the initial shock was overcome by the very fast pace set by him and his partner in the Red Bull KTM Garlic. He will return for revenge next week at Assen, hoping to be physically better, because on Monday his shoulder was sticking out again while training.

Regarding the other podium places, Canet’s second place for his second ‘drawer’ in Moto2 is highly commendable, this time from tenth place on the grid. Let’s see if from now on there will be many more for the best rookie of last season. In the last laps Bezzecchi approached him, who was the one who closed the podium, but Aspar’s pupil knew how to manage his advantage. The Italian had a beautiful duel with Di Giannantonio, who finished fourth ahead of Lowes, Schrotter, Navarro, Arenas, Ramírez and Beaubier. Meritorious twelfth of Alonso López and a shame Xavi Vierge, that he was going to be sixth, but he fell at the first corner of the last lap. The Spanish Augusto Fernández and Aldeguer did not finish, also by fall.