Even on a small area, it is possible to grow many leafy vegetables in winter.

Many vegetables and edible plants are harvested in winter. In a pot or planter on a balcony, in a vegetable patch in the garden, you will always find something to brighten up salads, enhance soups, dishes or desserts.

You have to be a little curious, ready to experiment, to discover different plants and tastes. All of the herbs listed below are common, easy to find, and well worth a shot.

Try growing wild garlic (Allium ursinum), very popular at the moment. It is harvested from mid-February until the end of April, and allows you to make a delicious pesto. Goosefoot bon-henri (Chenopodium bonus-henricus) is easy to grow despite its long name. It is simply a kind of wild spinach whose leaves are eaten like spinach, and the flower stems like asparagus.

Hervé Chabert, author of My permaculture balcony cultivates others:

I really like the spring onion. It’s like chives, but bigger. On a balcony, it is very interesting because you can often pick quite large quantities. This plant divides easily and can therefore be replanted in several pots. It can be used with potatoes, an omelet, and flavor salads. Hervé Chabert, author of ‘My balcony in permaculture’

“On my balcony, I also grow lemon-scented catnip (Nepeta cataria). It stays very green in winter, and its lemon taste is appreciable in the kitchen.”

Arugula can be sown indoors. Once the seeds have emerged, set them outside for a quick harvest. Ditto for the Mizuna. This Japanese mustard grows quickly and brings a little spice to salads.

There are also Indian mustards whose leaves have more or less marked flavors.

There are some plants that we don’t even think of eating. And yet, ivy is eaten. Not the one who climbs trees! This is ground ivy (Glechoma hederacea) whose leaves have a slightly bitter mint taste.

Another amazing edible plant, chickweed (Stellaria media) : “It is a wild plant which spontaneously appeared on my balcony. I did not sow it, the birds must have made it travel. I did not know it, but I learned, during an internship of botanical, that it is an edible plant to use in salads.

Another advantage: it is always present on my balcony and it reseeds itself naturally. So I let it develop so that I can eat it in a salad. “

Nettle is eaten in summer as in winter.

Finally, if a nettle has decided to settle in a pot on your balcony, or in a corner of your garden, do not tear it up!

In summer, nettle is the favorite plant of many species of butterflies. Winter is a great source of vitamin A and C. Chop up a few leaves, add them to an omelet. Enjoy your meal !

Thanks to Hervé Chabert, author of the excellent book My permaculture balcony (Living Earth, 14 euros).