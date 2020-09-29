Illustrator Raphaèle Bernard-Bacot, with her book on Les Jardiniers des Villes. (ISABELLE MORAND / RADIO FRANCE)

For Raphaèle Bernard-Bacot, garden rhymes with drawing. After designing the King’s vegetable garden in Versailles, she explored family or shared gardens, private gardens flush with buildings or perched on the roofs.

This urban tramp, pencil in hand, gave birth to a book, City gardeners (Rue de l’Échiquier editions). Raphaèle paints there, in drawings and in well-chosen words, 54 portraits of women and men for whom life is not imaginable without a garden, even tiny or wedged between two avenues.

For them, happiness is really at the end of the street … and the hoe, says Raphaèle Bernard-Bacot: “The garden is good for their purses. He avoids a few visits to the supermarket where the vegetables, moreover, are much worse. Then, seeing your plants grow, it’s just magic! It makes you happy!

The garden is also an important factor of social bond. Shared gardens allow us to be and create together, to make friends. In town, we all suffer a little loneliness … Finally, the garden is the pleasure of being in the open air, of forgetting a little the stress of our lives and of momentarily abandoning our computer, our existence of more and more connected. “

Catherine learns about permaculture in the allotment gardens of Saint-Cloud. (ISABELLE MORAND / RBB / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

All these gardeners obviously had a hard time with confinement. In spring, the garden asks that we take care of it if we want to harvest its vegetables in summer. Everyone then jumped up to put it back into cultivation, plant its tomatoes, beans or flowers.

Abdel has returned to his garden at Goutte Verte in Paris. Dominique resumed his lunar calendar to cultivate his plot in the allotment gardens of Saint-Cloud. Anne was able to return to the garden created for autistic children at the Hôpital de la Salpetrière in Paris.

As for Catherine, in Garches, she has perhaps today achieved her goal: to apply the method of the three sisters, advocated in permaculture. Raphaèle remembers this young woman very well: “She was fed up with this consumer society, having to buy everything and had decided to have her little piece of land.

She had big plans, in particular to apply the so-called “three sisters” method in her plot. This cultivation method, dear to permaculturalists, comes from the Incas. It consists of combining corn, beans and squash. The corn grows, the beans cling to it, and both shade the squash.

Nothing went as planned. Catherine was a little crestfallen but she consoled herself with her strawberries. The garden also teaches humility and adaptation. Nothing is ever like in the books … “

If you garden in the city (or in the countryside for that matter), you will undoubtedly be able to recognize yourself in one of the portraits of these gardeners.

They come from all social strata and come from all walks of life, from Gennevilliers, Portugal, Eritrea or Aveyron.

thanks to Raphaele Bernard-Bacot, author of City gardeners (Éditions rue de l’Échiquier, € 24.90), and “Le Potager du Roi, drawings of the seasons” (Glénat, € 15).