E.Recommendations from a famous sculptor: “Il faut travailler, rien que travailler. Et il faut avoir patience. ”One should work and be patient,“ shouldn’t think about wanting to do something ”, but“ just try to improve one’s own expression and say everything ”. Auguste Rodin gave this advice in the summer of 1902 to the young Rainer Maria Rilke, who had just left his wife and little daughter to move to Paris. The famous French sculptor added: “On doit trouver le bonheur dans son art” – you have to find happiness in your art. Rilke understood the message of the “honored master”: Spontaneous creativity is not enough to create a work of art. Continuous work is required, which first gives shape to the inspiring idea in the process of artistic activity.

The garden can also be a work of art, planning and perseverance are the prerequisites for grace and expression. Patient work and focused design lead to success, which is also visible when the first morning mist envelops the garden in a delicate veil and the new season is announced. In order to be able to enjoy the grand finale, a forward-looking and skilful combination of woody plants that change color in autumn with shrubs and grasses is required in the garden. A real firework of colors ignite the pink ephemera, the orange wig bush, the red bergenia and the golden yellow hosta. The bright red of the leaves of the Japanese fire maple (Acer japonicum ‘Aconitifolium’) forms a wonderful contrast to the white feathered silver pampas grass (Cortaderia selloana). The multiform, shining dahlias are the queens of autumn in the already pale light; they unfold their full splendor in the midst of low or half-height grasses. Purple asters and pink autumn anemones go well with reddish pennon cleaner grass (Pennisetum alopecuroides), the bronze-colored New Zealand sedge (Carex comans) and the small, columnar autumn mountain ash (Sorbus aucuparia ‘Autumn Spire’).

The end of summer is reflected in a well-known poem by Rilke, entitled “Autumn Day”, which was written in September 1902 in Paris. After a long break, the poet found his way back to poetry in the anonymous city, where he didn’t really feel at home. From Rodin he had not only adopted the disciplined work ethic, but also the belief in the absolute autonomy of art. In his poem he used the familiar form of prayer. So he called on God: “Lord, it is time”. However, the Lord got lost with the eighth verse in the third stanza: “If you don’t have a house now, you won’t build one anymore. / Anyone who is alone now will stay there for a long time / will watch, read, write long letters / and will wander back and forth in the avenues / restlessly when the leaves are drifting. ”Human loneliness and alienation become the immediacy of the experience of nature Opposite autumn. Here is the perfection that people lack.

The soul-shaking experience of autumn is not the poet’s privilege. The end of summer fascinates and scares us every year to this day. Looking at nature is reminiscent of the human life cycle. The summer, which was very big, ends in a festival of colors. Autumn means blooming and withering, at the same time ripe and harvest. Two warm days transform the garden into a paradise in which the “last fruits are full” and there are fruits and vegetables in abundance. It’s a Bacchanic season. On the southern pergolas the sun chases “the last sweetness into the heavy wine”. When the “shadow on the sundials” gradually settles, the garden shines again in yellow, orange and red, in pink and purple. Before “the wind is released”, the trees are adorned with colorful foliage. The perennial bed becomes an opulent setting in which delicious treasures for all the senses can be found. It’s time.