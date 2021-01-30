The poster for the operation. (ADEME / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

TheADEME (French Environment and Energy Management Agency), is relaunching its “Plant your underwear” operation ! Objective: to make young and old alike aware of what is happening under our feet.

The soil is alive, it breathes, it eats. In a few grams of earth live about 10 billion microorganisms! Each has a role: store carbon, filter water, help fertilize the soil to ensure plant growth.

Bury underpants or white panties flat, 15 cm deep, mark the location so as not to forget it, and wait about two months. In spring and fall, two months are enough. In summer and winter, soil activity is less important. You can leave the panties in the ground for a few more weeks.

When you dig up the briefs, it is not uncommon to find little critters or large earthworms, a sign of a living soil. (ISABELLE MORAND / KARINE SCHERZINGER / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

Antoine Piérard, environmental agronomy engineer at ADEME: “The fabric has to be white to avoid bringing chemical compounds into the soil. We try to give healthy food to the organisms that swarm in the soil. And if the cotton is organic, it is even better, of course. . “

If you don’t have white underpants, you can bury linen, a worn cotton piece of sheet. The advantage of the briefs is that they have an elastic. This material is not organic, it will not be broken down. It is therefore easily recovered and the observation of the degradation of the tissue is facilitated. Antoine Piérard, agricultural engineer

Buried in compressed and dry earth, little degradation on the panties in the middle. In the land of a cultivated massif, the degradation is almost complete. (ISABELLE MORAND / KARINE SCHERZINGER / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

The operation “Plant your underwear” was launched in 2016 by Canadian farmers. Dozens of French farmers have already participated. They were thus able to compare their practices and work on better soil protection.

This test was also carried out on several occasions by the students of the Franco-German high school in Freibourg im Breisgau, which is part of the network of French establishments abroad.

Karine Scherzinger, professor of biology, planted panties with her second and first students: “In our small green space, after two months, we could observe a complete deterioration. In another much more stony place, next to a new building where the earth had really been compressed, we observed a partial deterioration. of our panties. “

Karine’s students were also able to observe the consequences of the severe drought in spring 2020. The result was a shock for all the participants in the experience:

In April 2020, not a drop of water fell for a month. The land was incredibly dry. Our panties, after two months were not degraded at all. We had no idea that a drought could have this kind of impact on soil life. Karine Scherzinger, professor of biology

To follow or participate in this plant your underwear operation, Ademe has set up an interactive map. Consult there HERE !