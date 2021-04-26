In the vicinity of the village of Nekrasovka, Khabarovsk Municipal District, a “Garden of Memory” has appeared. It was defeated as part of an international action in memory of those killed in the Great Patriotic War. The protesters planted 3.5 thousand cedar seedlings on an area of ​​1 hectare.

The event was attended by representatives of the district administration, volunteers, public figures, families of veterans and war participants and local residents. The main goal of the action is to create “green monuments” for everyone who died during the war.

In total, in the Khabarovsk Territory, it is planned to hold 24 environmental-patriotic events and plant more than 12 thousand seedlings of pine, spruce, hawthorn, mountain ash and maple on an area of ​​about 6 hectares.

As specifies IA AmurMedia, Khabarovsk Territory participates in the international action “Garden of Memory” for the second time. Last year, more than 10 thousand seedlings were planted in memory of those killed during the Great Patriotic War.

On April 6, it was reported that the “Garden of Memory” dedicated to the victims of the Tolle concentration camp was laid out in Crimea.