In the “La Source” garden, individual and collective plots coexist. (ISABELLE MORAND / DIDIER HIRSCH / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

“La Source” is a shared vegetable garden, located in Versailles between a small bar of buildings and the edge of the forest. There are 6 individual plots, and collective plots, composters, a water collector.

Bernadette Desbordes, nicknamed Mamy Bernadette by all the kids in the neighborhood, takes care of the garden. Here, children discover that tomatoes can be incredibly sweet, and that not all carrots are born grated in stores, and in plastic bags …

Mamy Bernadette wants it above all else: “‘La Source ‘is above all a learning space: The world is changing. Children must be taught the garden, the benefits of nature. And learning, to be effective, must be voluntary. In the garden, we give them seeds, we invite them to observe how everything grows.

When harvest time comes, they are the first to take the fruits and vegetables and share them with their parents. They explain to their parents how the vegetable grew. They are the ones who become the parents’ teachers! “

Bernadette Desbordes is nicknamed Mamy Bernadette by all the apprentice gardeners. (ISABELLE MORAND / DIDIER HIRSCH / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

Mamy Bernadette-style learning is bearing fruit. Aurèle has become the king of the grelinette. Amine, Dayanne and Mehdi are now watering experts. They bring back vegetables and fruits which they make taste with their parents. They learn recycling in the garden, bring back kitchen waste to feed the composters, and some now grow their own vegetables in bins.

On the adult side, we are also participating. They are not all gardeners but strongly sympathetic. They arrive with a bag of soil, seeds, plants, leave with a small basket of vegetables, to Mamy Bernadette’s greatest satisfaction:

“This garden is a real source of exchanges between people who did not speak to each other, did not know each other. When they are there at the edge of the garden, we will find them to talk to them. The word settles between neighbors of the same. landing, although they had not conversed until then. The garden has created real bonds of friendship and sharing. “

The “La Source” garden covers 400 square meters. (ISABELLE MORAND / DIDIER HIRSCH / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

Bernadette Desbordes would now like to create small educational gardens in schools and colleges. His dream ? Let all children learn about the real taste of fruits and vegetables. Her goal: to make people love plants, because for Bernadette, to love plants is to love life. Quite simply.