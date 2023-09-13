Garden Helsinki | The Scandic chain plans to open two hotels in Töölö’s giant arena

Timo Everi, the managing director of Garden Helsinki, manages to believe in the project. According to him, the Scandic chain brings to the project “knowledge of the event and tourism industry and understanding of today’s customer”.

Hotel chain Scandic has signed a long-term lease agreement with Projekti GH, the development company of the Garden Helsinki project, for two hotels to be built in connection with the giant arena.

The project company announced the matter on Wednesday.

Scandic Go and Scandic hotels will have a total of 457 rooms. The goal is to open the hotels in 2027. Scandic Go promises to offer “spatially efficient, smart accommodation solutions at a good price”, and the Scandic hotel, on the other hand, mainly consists of double rooms, family rooms and meeting rooms, as well as a restaurant and bar area.

Project company hotels respond to the growing demand of business and leisure travelers.

“Bringing these two hotels is an important milestone in our growth strategy”, Scandic’s CEO Jens Mathiesen says in the announcement.

According to the project company, the hotels are certified with the Joutsenmerki. Construction focuses on sustainable development.

“Garden Helsinki’s vision is to offer a superior customer experience. Scandic brings to the project know-how in the event and tourism industry as well as understanding of today’s customer”, the managing figure of Garden Helsingin Timo Everi in turn told in the press release.

Helsinki IFK started talking about a new arena already in the spring of 2008, and HS has followed the project’s stages closely.

The Jättihalli project has encountered a sad number of setbacks. The progress of the project has been delayed not only by the corona pandemic and the construction cost crisis caused by the war of aggression in Ukraine, but also by the rise in interest rates.

In early June, a document written by city officials revealed that the arena project had caused financial difficultiesbecause the project company did not have the money for the planning necessary to obtain a building permit.

The Urban Environment Board approved at the end of June, the Garden Helsinki project’s area reservation for its part, the reservation until the end of 2025. The city will still consider during September whether it will start supporting the project in some new way.