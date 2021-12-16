The “Garden Glow” park in Dubai receives its visitors amidst 10 million illuminated lights, more than 100 animatronic dinosaurs, in addition to a package of charming optical illusions.

Dubai Municipality explained that the Dubai Garden Glow, which recently opened its seventh season, appeared in a new look during the launch of the safari park for the first time, which allows the visitor to enjoy luminous wildlife with animal figures everywhere, as it was re-created in an innovative and unique way. Colorful flower valley design and lighting with dynamic and moving flowers, sparkling butterfly path using 10 million LD LEDs.

The park transports the visitor from the information age to the age of entertainment, where the entire park was created manually using environmentally friendly colored lights, which were constructed using recycled materials such as bottles and CDs, to convey the message of preserving nature and the environment in an artistic and creative way, to leave a mark in the minds of visitors.

The park offers a set of charming visual tricks in a variety of forms, highlighting the aesthetics of this unique art, using designs of geometric shapes and paintings, that form a variety of visual effects for visitors and visitors to enjoy the park and inspire them to take pictures, and the park offers visitors a world full of visual adventures Sensory and educational at the same time.

The park displays 100 animatronic dinosaurs, and the Dinosaur Park features a laboratory that displays the stages of the birth of dinosaurs, as well as a museum that includes a collection of dinosaur skeletons, in addition to displaying the historical stage of the extinction of dinosaurs and how their era ended.

Dubai is considered a beacon of the economy in the region, and the tourism sector in the city is witnessing significant growth every year, and “Garden Glow” represents a true embodiment of Dubai Municipality’s commitment to providing continuously innovative tourist destinations for its residents and visitors, as these unique projects such as “Garden Glow” are a distinguished model For Dubai Municipality to cooperate with the private sector, through projects aimed at providing an unforgettable experience for all family members, using the best high-level technologies, which are characterized by the elements of innovation and creativity. The park takes the visitor from the age of information to the age of entertainment, and it was created entirely with manual lights, and the unique and environmentally friendly models were artistically designed in a creative way.

“Garden Glow” represents a true embodiment of Dubai’s commitment to continuously provide innovative tourism and entertainment destinations for its residents and visitors. The park embodies Dubai’s vision of providing recreational and tourist destinations that attract the attention of the public and tourists.

#DubaiDestinations

Garden Glow is one of the important tourist attractions in Dubai, which is being promoted as part of the #DubaiDestinations initiative, which comes to promote all Dubai’s tourist events and areas, to contribute to enhancing the position of the UAE as a major tourism center in the region through creative content provided by various participating parties.

The initiative includes the partners in Dubai Destinations: the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Holding, the Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Government Media Office, and semi-governmental and private institutions, with the participation of a number of A large member of the creative community in Dubai.

The Dubai Destinations initiative is organized in cooperation with a wide range of government and semi-governmental departments, authorities, institutions and the private sector in Dubai, and with the participation of the creative community in the emirate.



