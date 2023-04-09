Ahen far more than 10 millimeters of rain fell over Frankfurt last weekend, many were happy despite the nasty weather. Such a lavishly productive shower at a time when nature is awakening from hibernation and starting to bloom and sprout is no longer a matter of course in spring. So were those who tend a private or public garden, mainly relieved by the heavy showers at the end of March. The ground is well watered, the water butts filled to the brim – that initially reduces concerns about impending drought and heat.

Birgit Ochs Responsible editor for “Wohnen” of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

For this reason alone, the title of a new exhibition at the Vitra Design Museum makes you sit up and take notice. The exhibition organizers in Weil am Rhein call them “Garden Futures”. What a name. On the one hand big and visionary, on the other hand gloomy. Because against the background of the climate crisis, one has to worry about the future of the garden. The painful realization that our garden-historical heritage is in danger has long since spread from specialist circles to green space authorities and garden owners alike. The meadow orchard owner fears for his apple trees, the allotment gardener decides to do without water guzzlers such as tomatoes and zucchini from this spring onwards, and the castle park gardener has sleepless nights because he doesn’t know how on earth he’s supposed to save the historical topiary and the ancient beeches .

We are no longer in the 20th century

In the Vitra Design Museum, however, some of the rooms shine in brilliant, rich green, the color of hope. Visitors don’t get to see living perennials and plants, but tools and garden furniture. One room is dedicated to the gardens of artists and garden designers, while in another there are showcases that show how man has enclosed nature and the change in meaning that the garden has undergone. “Because even the most intimate garden is never just a personal retreat, but always also testimony to social and historical developments, political and economic interests and cultural value systems,” write the exhibition organizers, which also include the Nieuwe Instituut from Rotterdam.

But where is the proclaimed future? It is presented on a long table behind glass, above all as a collection of sketches of current garden concepts – keywords community gardens, endangered biodiversity – together with brief portraits. How much more could there be to say about the alliance of architecture, design and garden. One would only have to follow some of the tracks that the exhibition lays and deepen and connect the ideas.







However, in Vitra’s very own domain, the furniture, the development line of garden furniture, which begins with the classic Parisian park chair from 1850 to 1900, ends with the deck chair – as an expression of the fact that the garden has increasingly been used for leisure since the middle of the 20th century. Unclamping replaces tilling. True, but we are now in another millennium and further. In the here and now, the boundaries between home furnishings and garden furniture are becoming increasingly blurred. The large outdoor lounge furniture is the most powerful representative of this trend. But there is also a much finer way. Chairs, tables, hanging swings, originally made for domestic use, are increasingly coming onto the market and onto the patio from weatherproof material. Conversely, there are seating areas originally designed for the garden in the kitchen and living room.