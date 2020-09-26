Without eco-responsible orchards, the apples are harvested by hand (Isabelle Morand / VERGERS ECORESPONSABLES / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

There are 1,400 eco-responsible orchards in France. Apple and pear trees are cultivated there in accordance with a charter. Among the rules to be observed are the guarantee of traceability, harvesting by hand, the priority given to biological control and the preservation of biodiversity.

How do you know if you are buying a product from these orchards? The fruits simply carry a label and a label. We see an apple and the inscription “Verger écoresponsable”.

This weekend, children can taste apples and pears in the eco-responsible orchards. (ISABELLE MORAND / ECORESPONSIBLE ORCHARDS / RADIO FRANCE FRANCE INFO)

This weekend and the next, orchards open their doors to the public. These days are an opportunity to learn more about the work of apple growers but also to discover as a family that an apple can hide another.

Josselin Saint-Raymond is director ofNational Association of Apples & Pears : “We have parents who come with their children. They tell us that their child doesn’t like apples. Parents actually always buy the same variety, the variety they know. If at the market, in your store, you see an apple you do not know, be curious! Buy even one to discover it and introduce it to children. You will see that there are a multitude of tastes in apple or pear. “

Lhe apples and pears grown in eco-responsible orchards can be eaten with their skin on, just run them under water.

Tasting them can make you want to plant them in your garden, even a small one, and even in town. The catalogs offer many varieties grown organically. There are sure values ​​like the ‘Belchard’ or the ‘Reine des reinettes’ on the apple side, the ‘Conférence’ or the ‘William’ on the pear side.

New varieties of apples combine taste quality with good disease resistance. This is the case with ‘Lollipop’, ‘Choupette’ or ‘Legend’. And breeders are now working on varieties with sometimes surprising tastes.

“When you go to a breeder, he often has several tens of thousands of hybrids under observation. Each seed has a particular genetic heritage, which gives fruit with surprising aromas and particular flavors. And I can guarantee you that we have an extraordinary diversity of tastes!

One can have tastes of exotic fruits; other varieties express citrus aromas. Our difficulty is knowing if the consumer is ready to be surprised at this point … I was given the opportunity to taste an apple that had very pronounced banana aromas, it’s surprising . Unfortunately, this variety produced little, and it was not selected for production. Today you also have varieties with red or orange flesh which have impressive aromas. The genetic variety is infinite, and the talent of the breeders means that we are not at the end of our surprises … “

There are 1,400 “eco-responsible orchards” in France. (ISABELLE MORAND / ECORESPONSIBLE ORCHARDS / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

The eco-responsible orchards open this weekend offer a range of activities ranging from free picking to fruit and juice tastings, including meetings with beekeepers. You can find the list of all eco-responsible orchards on the site lapomme.org.

Weekend of September 26 and 27

– EARL de Chantegrolle, Clerfeuille, 86250 Charroux.

-Verger de Loïc Kammerer, Le Burguet, 87500 Coussac-Bonneval.

– Le Verger de l’Arly, crossroads of rue du château de Vindey and rue Pitarbourg, 51120 Saudoy.

-EARL Desnoues, La Marchandière, 79130 Allonne.

-The Orchards of Dampleux (open only on Saturday 26), 11 rue Valère Bouchain, 02600 Dampleux.

– EARL Rinaudo, 463 chemin de Lestanet, 82000 Montauban.

– SCEA Domaine des Albarèdes, 1061 avenue des Albarèdes, 82000 Montauban.

-EARL du Doux Versant, Orchard Terroir du Nord, 13 Vlaemynck Straete, 59284 Pitgam.

Weekend of October 3 and 4

-Les Vergers Jacques Timmerman, Le Léard, 72300 Vion (open only on Sunday 4th).

– Domaine de Capou, 1915 Route de Bordeaux, 82000 Montauban.

-Verger du Franc Picard, Rue Montgreux, 80120 Vron.

-SCA Mas de Mourgues, 34590 Marsillargues (open only on Saturday 3rd).

-Vergers Tissot, 23 route des Plantations, Mezier, 74350 Copponex (open only on Sunday 4).