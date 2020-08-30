Libellule at Flérial, the punk garden of Éric Lenoir. (ISABELLE MORAND / ERIC LENOIR / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

The dragonfly is an insect from the bottom of time. It is a little hard to imagine that in Prehistoric times, dragonflies measured about 1 meter in all directions!

An archaic insect

If this insect is “miniaturized”, it has on the other hand retained characteristics of the past, in particular the muscles which directly activate its wings. It is a specificity, a heritage, that we do not find in most flying insects today.

Odonate on the lookout above a pond. (ISABELLE MORAND / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

Match or little finger?

Dragonflies, which belong to the order Odonata, are good markers of biodiversity. They are present in environments less affected by pollution and human activity.

The odonate species are very numerous. Here is how to recognize the two most common in our gardens with Éric Lenoir, author of “Little Treaty of the Punk Garden”: “Damsels and dragonflies are the best-known odonata. A damsel’s body is the size of a match. It is a graceful insect. When they mate, the damselflies hanging together form a heart.

Dragonflies have bodies the size of a little finger, and they roar. The most common is the depressed dragonfly. She is called that because she looks downright depressed with her wings falling down and her big bulging eyes, all sad … “

Colorful predators

Dragonflies can be of any color. Gold, green, blue with black stripes, black with blue stripes and even scarlet red in males of the Sympetrum sanguin species (Sympetrum sanguineum), visible in our gardens from May to October.

All species are ruthless predators. The depressed dragonfly eats anything that lives in the water, and if it has nothing to eat, a bee or any other insect will do.

As for the larvae, they are real terrors. Hang on! A film begins …. Its title is “Les dents de la mare”: “When it comes out of the egg, it is small. It grows to become as imposing as the adult. It positions itself at the bottom of the pond, looks like an alien with well hooked legs, huge mandibles. It is a frightening larva capable of preying on tadpoles, fry, newts and even fish! “

Éric Lenoir, at Flérial, his experimental garden in Yonne. (ISABELLE MORAND / RADIO FRANCE)

To observe odonata

If you want to see dragonflies and damselflies even in a small garden, install a water point. A basin and a few plants are enough to attract them.

Thanks to Éric Lenoir, landscaper and nurseryman. Le Flérial, its garden in Volgré in the Yonne, is a haven for flora and fauna. He is the author of several books devoted to aquatic plants, and the winner of the Saint-Fiacre Prize 2019 for his “Little Treaty of the punk garden. Like learning to unlearn”, ed. Living Earth, € 10.