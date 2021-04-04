A.In 1908, when asked, dolf Engler, the director of the Botanical Garden in Dahlem and member of the Berlin Academy of Sciences, informed his colleague Adolf Erman that there was still a Betula ermanii in the Berlin Botanical Garden that could be handed in. The wood, commonly known as golden birch, was named after the Egyptologist’s father. As a young scientist, he had undertaken a research trip around the world eighty years earlier. He was particularly interested in geomagnetic and meteorological phenomena, but he also had an open eye for fauna and flora.

In the light mountain forests of the East Asian peninsula of Kamchatka, Georg Adolf Erman discovered a birch that differed from the native specimens simply by the golden color of the bark. Adelbert von Chamisso, who was not only successful as a poet but also as a botanist, named it as early as 1831 after his well-traveled friend.

The birch genus is rich in species. The preferred habitat of the trees – and shrubs – is the northern hemisphere. Pliny the Elder already knew that the birch loves cooler locations. In the course of global warming, the birch trees are moving further and further north and mark the border with the polar region.



A tree conquers Europe

Along with the pine, the birch was the first tree to form forests in Central Europe after the Ice Age. First shrub-shaped specimens settled down (Betula nana and Betula humilis), then came the tall hanging birches (Betula pendula) and downy birches (Betula pubescens), which also thrive on poorer soils and under whose protection oak, elm, linden and ash grow slowly could.

The wind spreads the flight fruits of the pioneer plants, and once grown, the shallow-rooted shoots quickly gain height. Birch pollen can be proven archaeobotanically; Their increased occurrence indicates settlement activities in a prehistoric context, as birch trees liked to spread out in clearings that had previously been cleared. The rather hard wood, which has a high calorific value, has been valued for ages.

Baskets and shields were once woven from the thin branches. The leaves were used to make tinctures and juices that were supposed to help against all kinds of physical ailments. The bark was used as writing material in some places, but above all, birch pitch was extracted from it, which was used as an all-purpose glue from the Paleolithic to the Middle Ages. For the ancient Romans, on the other hand, the birch was terrifying because, as Pliny writes, the magistrates cut their rods, the so-called fasces, from it, with which they punished delinquent citizens.



Birch trees in autumn dress_ The Reicherskreuzer Heide nature reserve in Brandenburg.

Image: dpa





Symbol of tradition

In view of the ecological and civilizational importance of the birch, it is not surprising that the tree had a permanent place in cultic practices of the Celts, Teutons and Slavs. At festivals that welcomed spring, the birch twigs, which were sometimes woven together in a ring, were indispensable. Even today, the maypole is decorated with birch twigs in some regions. Esotericists are still enthusiastic about a tree whose branch represents the name of a Germanic rune and which in the old Irish Ogam script symbolizes its own symbol. But the wood is also present in literary tradition: in a Russian version of the fairy tale of the fisherman and his wife, a slender birch tree fulfills the protagonist’s increasingly immoderate wishes.

All viewers are fascinated by the striking white color of the bark, whose gloss may also have given the birch its name. The tree’s popularity has also not been affected by the allergenic potential of the pollen. The fresh green foliage in spring, the graceful shape and the striking bark catch the eye in every garden.

The selection of magnificent species is considerable. If you plant a heister or a trunk bush, you can quickly imagine a graceful forest clearing with the appropriate underplanting. In addition to Erman’s birch, the Himalayan birch (Betula utilis var. Jacquemontii), whose trunk glows white from a young age, the Chinese or copper birch (Betula albosinensis), whose color changes between light pink and dark orange, and the paper birch ( Betula papyrifera), whose light-colored bark unrolls in strips of different widths.