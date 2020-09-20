The Sebright is a breed of dwarf hen. Be careful, the rooster is a loudmouth! (ISABELLE MORAND / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

Having one or more hens in a small garden to eat extra-fresh eggs is quite possible. The henhouses have even experienced a new heyday in recent months. During confinement, twice as many laying hens were sold as usual!

Before embarking on the adventure, know that chickens are like all animals. You have to devote a minimum of time to them. A chicken coop is cleaned every week. It is necessary to renew regularly litter, and deworm the animals once or twice a year. Finally, the hens are omnivorous but they should not be taken for garbage cans on legs!

To keep them in good health, we must banish raw potatoes, the leftovers of industrial cooked meals, the peels of onions, leeks, coffee grounds or raw meat. You have been warned …

Which breed of hen to choose? In small gardens, favor dwarf breeds. Olivier Galéa, who lives in Brittany, advises you two, the Sebright and the Ardennaise, a good layer:

“The Sebright is a hen with the edge of her plumage highlighted in black. It looks like she is dressed in plate armor. The Ardennes, she sports tawny tones. These little hens are going to have need less space. They can live in a small hen house. However, being small, they fly well and can perch in trees. This is not a problem, but if they get used to it. to do, it is sometimes more difficult to get them to return to the henhouse at night. “

My advice when buying a Sebright. If you can, make sure it’s a hen and not a rooster. In this breed, the rooster does not stop “cocoricocoter”, and you risk neighborhood worries …

The Silk hen is very familiar. She loves hugs. (ISABELLE MORAND / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

If you like soft hens, you can adopt the Silk hen; she’s not the best layer, but she does enjoy cuddling. The black crested Dutch girl, funny with her white head, lays well.

If your garden is not too microscopic, fall for a Brahma, a large casserole dish, quite a good layer, and which has feathers on its legs: “This hen of Asian origin is not a great layer, but she is endearing. She is really big and her legs are covered in feathers. She is a lot of fun, because she has puffy feathers at the rump that make you think to a dress of the Middle Ages!

I noticed that hens with feathers on their legs scratched less than those with bare legs. So these are hens that will degrade an ornamental garden less. “

Brahma’s legs and rump are all feathered. (ISABELLE MORAND / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

Whatever breed you choose, remember that you will need to install a chicken coop. The hens lay and sleep there. If you don’t want them running around and scratching all over the garden, surround this chicken coop with a course, that is, a fenced area.

But from time to time let them roam by your side in the garden looking for insects, snails, earthworms. They love it!

Thanks to Olivier Galéa, owner of Brahma chickens, and also a nurseryman specializing in shade plants (Under a perched tree).