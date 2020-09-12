Charline Batel, 20, scholar in Rennes, spent 4 weeks in wwoofing, in a farm in Haute-Loire. (ISABELLE MORAND / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

Wwoofing from English “world large alternatives on natural farms “, international job vacancies in natural farms, attracts an increasing number of younger individuals. A lot of them spend just a few days to a number of weeks on farms that domesticate organically.

The precept is straightforward: the wwoofer or the wwoofer works voluntarily in opposition to the lodging, the board and the sharing of each day actions in human-sized farms. The motion is international. His objective ? Reconnection to the earth.

Charline Batel, 20, a first-year agri-food engineering scholar, has chosen to spend a month in Auvergne this summer season.

I met her earlier than this little leap into the unknown. She was impatient however not fully serene: “I by no means grew greens. I had plans for tomatoes within the backyard, however rising, harvesting many greens could be very totally different. I by no means approached bees or beehives, that shall be a great expertise little doubt. I’ve by no means milked a goat. I do know machine milking of cows, however milking a goat by hand, it should not be straightforward. I go away each serene and slightly bit frightened, anyway! “

Charline subsequently arrived at Nicolas’ place, in Haute-Loire. On his farm, he raises round sixty goats and makes cheese. He additionally produces greens and fruits which he transforms in his small home, in the course of the fields.

For Charline, the primary few hours are a bit troublesome: “Once I arrived with my father and my sister, I noticed a small home surrounded by a small backyard and fields so far as the attention may see. I believed to myself, ‘Oh my, the place did I fall? However how am I going to have the ability to survive right here? “. Nicolas didn’t have an excessive amount of time to elucidate the context to me. It’s regular, he has very busy days. After which, progressively, he me. defined what his farm was, his job, and what he anticipated from me. “

Charline subsequently takes care of the goats, succeeds in making her cheese, and learns pure gardening strategies from Nicolas. She weeds by hand, waters the vegetable vegetation, vegetation squash, harvests raspberries, equips tomatoes with stakes, and learns mulching methods.

Her 4 weeks of wwoofing are, in the long run, a really good expertise that she recommends to all younger individuals: “It is an expertise to stay at the very least as soon as in your life. I’ve met very, very lovely individuals, and discovered much more issues than I anticipated to be taught. You additionally study your self, to stay in neighborhood. It’s an thrilling, enriching expertise. “

In France, 1,800 farms home wwoofers. Extra data on the wwoofing site in France.