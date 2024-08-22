Primo Zamparini dies at 85. The “great boxer”, silver medalist in the bantamweight at the 1960 Rome Olympic Games, recalls the Coni in a note on the official website, passed away in his hometown Fabriano.

“Born in the same town in the province of Ancona on 9 February 1939, during his splendid career the athlete from the Marche region won three consecutive Italian amateur titles from 1959 to 1961, won the Military World Championship in 1960 and climbed to the third step of the podium at the European Championships in Belgrade in 1961 – the press release continues -. His pinnacle was the Olympic medal, which he won at the end of an exciting journey that ended with the balanced final in Rome, which he lost by a whisker against the Soviet Oleg Grigoriev.

“The president of CONI Giovanni Malagò, interpreting the feelings of the entire sports movement, joins in the condolences of the family”.