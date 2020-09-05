Indoor vegetable gardens are ideal for growing aromatic herbs. (ISABELLE MORAND / URBAN CUISINE / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

If you have had enough of the tasteless tomatoes and flagada aromatic herbs after two days, grow them in your apartment. This is possible with an indoor vegetable garden.

Joséphine and Antoine, two young Parisians in need of good fruit and fresh vegetables, have embarked on the adventure. They turned into carpenters to create cultured furniture suitable for apartments. They looked for small independent and organic producers to supply themselves with seeds, and manufacturers of potting soil to find the right method of cultivation.

Their young company, Urban Kitchen, offers city dwellers a vegetable garden equipped with wheels that can go from the kitchen to the living room, or elsewhere if necessary. The first vegetable gardens were installed in 25 families across France.

Joséphine, co-founder of Urban Cuisine: “Everyone absolutely wants to grow tomatoes, peppers, chives and basil. These are the four species that have come back the most regularly, and which have fascinated children. Tomatoes are really something that them do. fascinates, we really see the development of a plant, which is finally quite large.

All the families also enjoyed the taste of the vegetables. Some parents told us: it reminded me of when I was going on vacation in the south of France to my grandparents, years ago that I had not found tomatoes with so much taste! ”

Joséphine and Antoine, the two young designers of the Urban Cuisine vegetable gardens. (ISABELLE MORAND / ISABELLE VAUCONSANT / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

On the practical side, we therefore have a piece of furniture, space to grow twenty plants of vegetables, herbs or strawberries using artificial light. There is no compost to go to the other end of town. The seeds are in very small clumps of 5 cm by 5 cm that you just need to put in a pot and water every week.

It’s child’s play, and children love to take care of these indoor vegetable gardens. Joséphine confirms it, it’s fun and educational: “It’s a bit of a little treasure that we discover every day, we look at how far the plant has grown. We observe the tomatoes at the flower stage, then the green fruit, finally the red fruit. We see growing and , hop !, we pick.It’s important when you live in town.

My grandmother has a huge vegetable garden in the Drôme. She is terrified when you cannot recognize the flowers and vegetables she grows. At two years old, children know how to handle a tablet, but they no longer even know how a dandelion grows … So our goal is also to be able to help children reconnect with nature. “

Indoor vegetable gardens can be built-in. (ISABELLE MORAND / URBAN CUISINE / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

Indoor vegetable gardens are on the rise. Sales are exploding. There are models of all sizes. For a mini vegetable garden that will allow you to grow three aromatic herbs or three salads, count around 70 euros. A piece of furniture with wheels like the one in Urban Cuisine which houses 20 plants costs 350 euros. To this, we must add the price of mini clod capsules, between 3 and 8 euros depending on the vegetables or herbs chosen.