Transforming a street into a garden street, this is the challenge that Anthony Bazin set out in the city, in Privas, in Ardèche. The street that borders its Bésignoles garden was indeed almost completely naked, without flowers, without colors, neither very cheerful, nor very alive.

Four years ago, Anthony began by planting around his own house when the idea occurred to him to involve his neighbors in this process.

He knocked on the door of the town hall to obtain permission to green the public space: “I spoke to the elected officials of the town of Privas to find out if they could help us prepare the ground, that is to say disburse the asphalt, bring topsoil. We are responsible for this, a group of neighbors, to plant and maintain these spaces.

Elected officials were quickly won over by the project. They had everything to gain from this idea, because we did a bit of the work for them. But I don’t want to replace technical services at all! The idea is to appropriate spaces that would not be appropriated by the community. ”

Anthony and a dozen neighbors then got to work. They started planting on both sides of the street, which is 500m long. Local or regional nurserymen and garden centers have agreed to offer them plants adapted to difficult conditions. The edges of the street are dry, the soils are shallow and no question of watering.

And it works ! In spring, the festival of daffodils and tulips opens, followed by the flowering of 300 irises, then roses bloom. In summer, in the heat, the garden sleeps a little but many grasses decorate it in the fall. For neighboring gardeners, the meeting is fixed on a Saturday once a month.

In the neighborhood, the birth of this garden street really changed everything: “In four years, we have succeeded in transforming our street into a garden street, but there is also all the human and social bond that this has created. When I launched this process, we had lived in the neighborhood for 15 years, we greeted each other when we passed each other in the trash, but relations were limited to these “meetings”.

Today, we have a real bond, friendships have been made. And we get a lot of kudos and encouragement, especially from people who can’t join us, for one reason or another. We also have residents of Privas who come regularly because they appreciate our flowery, pleasant street. This is our greatest reward. “

After the plantations came other developments such as a large insect hotel built with old shutters, forgotten planks, and the flowering of the old railway line transformed into a greenway. Everyone came with their own recycled materials. The objective of Anthony and his neighbors today: to continue planting within the district, and to green other surrounding streets.

