Since his first visit, Carlos Gardel I had made many friends in Barcelona. In its Catalan “bar” there were writers, journalists, celebrities and footballers.

Between these was José Samitier, “Center forward”, as it was said then, and captain of the Football Club Barcelona First team, forward Luis Piera and the international goalkeeper of Real Club Deportivo Español, Ricardo Zamora.

As Samitier recalled: “I met Carlos […] in 1924, when I was passing through to Paris in the Catalan capital, where I am from. In a few moments a friendship was sealed that I consider final. Gardel was the sympathy in person. Great causeur (1), we were delighted with their conversation ”. (2)

Carlos Gardel, fine print. / Clarín Archive

Gardel himself would tell in a report that he made The Sports Gazette from Barcelona: “Football didn’t interest me. I didn’t start to like him until I saw Barcelona play in this very nice and pleasant city. Because of the sincere and loyal friendship that unites me with Samitier, I followed Barça to various cities during the Spanish Championship which for me was a true way of the cross. Despite the incidents of the Barcelona championship tour and the defeat that the Argentine Olympic team suffered in the Les Corts field (3) – the day in which I felt Argentine and wished for the triumph of mine – I have become fond of football and, among you, I feel like one more Barcelona player ”. (4)

A fan of Racing Club de Avellaneda and Nacional de Montevideo, Gardel was not only going to see Samitier play in Les Corts.

The Camp Nou, current Barça stadium. Gardel was going to see him when he played in Les Corts and other stadiums in Spain. AP Photo / Joan Monfort.

The poet Rafael Alberti remembered the game played on May 20, 1928, against the Real Sociedad de Fútbol, ​​of San Sebastián, played in a stadium and in a neutral city: in the old Sardinero, of Racing de Santander.

The Barcelonans beat the Guipuzcoans 3 to 1, but the hero of the day was Barça’s Hungarian “goalkeeper”, Ferenc Plattkó Kopiletz (Budapest, 1898 – Santiago de Chile, 1983), better known as Franz Platko. With a head injury, he had to go out and be hospitalized.

The Spanish poet Rafael Alberti remembered Gardel as a ‘healthy, naive, affective man. I celebrated everything I saw or heard. ‘ Felipe Pigna, historian

Alberti came to write an ode after that date of the championship that remembered how “a brutal match, the [mar] Cantabrian in the background, between Basques and Catalans “, in which in addition to football” nationalism was played “.

That night, “a person who had accompanied us” during the game, “He sang with true charm and skill, Argentine tangos. It was Carlos Gardel”.

Rafael Alberti, Spanish poet, cultivated a great friendship with Carlos Gardel in the 20s of the last century. / Clarín Archive

According to the story of Alberti, a friend from then on: “With him we left that same morning for Palencia (5). A short, fun excursion. Gardel was a healthy, naive, affectionate man. I celebrated everything I saw or heard. “

Our tour of the streets of the city was noisy. The names of the shop owners fascinated us, rude, primitive names, from the Roman and Visigothic martyrology. We read without being able to suppress the laugh: Trimmings by Hubilibrordo González, Café by Genciano Gómez, Warehouse by Eutimio Bustamante and Spare Parts by Cojoncio Pérez. “

“Months later, already in Madrid, I received a card from Gardel dated in Buenos Aires. He sent me, with a big hug, his best memories for Cojoncio Pérez “. (6)

Quotes: 1. Conversador, in French in the original. 2. “Samitier, great friend of Zorzal”, Criticism, June 24, 1954. 3. Friendly match in which the Argentine National Team lost 2 to 1 with Barcelona, ​​on the tour prior to the 1928 Amsterdam Olympic Games. 4. La Gaceta Deportiva (Barcelona), 1928, cited by Marcelo Martínez at http://gardel-es.blogspot.com/2011/01/la-cancion-del-barca-patadura.html. 5. City of Castilla la Vieja, about 200 km south of Santander, and about 265 km north of Madrid. 6. Rafael Alberti, La arboleda perdida, 1. First and Second books (1902-1931), Madrid, Alianza, 1998, p. 294-295.

EM