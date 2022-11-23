A great success also for the second 2022 edition of Gardacon held on 12-13 November at the Montichiari exhibition center. An event that brought the Grand Finals of the COD and Valorant championships and many other Gamers Arena tournaments.

Let’s recap the main results of the weekend:

Warzone Mobiuz Tournament

The winners of the Warzone Mobiuz Tournament

Even the last stage of the championship dedicated to the king of battle royale, Call of Duty Warzone, took place on Next-Gen stations at 120 fps, thanks to the support of Mobiuz EX2510S monitors. The last precious trophy is won by an extraordinary Alex Merigo in art Aleander1423 closely followed by Alessia Miglioli and Giuseppe Vanucchi aka Lellakelly and Pluto. Appointment in 2023 for a new spectacular championship.

Valorant Zowie Cup





The winners of the Valorant Zowie Cup

The Valorant championship, carried out thanks to the support of Benq and Zowie XL2546K monitors at 240Hz Refresh Rate with DyAc⁺ Technology, has also ended. The teams battled it out all afternoon, seeing the triumph of the RACOONS of Nickos – Aiden – Qoqy – Nico and Husky. We’re making an appointment for them too for 2023 with a new championship and lots of interesting news.

Great interest also for the FIFA23, Just Dance 22 and Mario Kart 8 tournaments in the Drive Experience version which rewarded the best with gadgets offered by our sponsors

BEYOND THE COMPETITION

Great interest in the Zowie Esport Experience which thanks to the characteristics of the BenQ Zowie XL2546K monitors, specially designed for export, allowed all visitors to the fair to be able to try the experience of a workstation with a competitive setup and for the Splatoon 3 area which attracted many old and new players ready to color themselves in the fantastic multiplayer arenas.

A special mention to Brotherhood Italian Gaming for the great support and dissemination activity proposed by them in the field of video games.