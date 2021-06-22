Accident on Lake Garda, the two German tourists under investigation returned to Munich. “It was dark, we didn’t see them”

The prosecutor of Brescia investigates the tragic accident that cost the life of the boiler operator from Salò, Umberto Garzarella (37 years) and to the student from Toscolano, Greta Nedrotti (25 years old). The two German tourists, aged 52, under investigation for double manslaughter and wrongful death, returned to Germany to Monk. It was around 11pm on Saturday, June 19, when, after having witnessed the passage of the Mille Miglia and had dinner in a restaurant on the Veronese shore, they returned to the Salò shipyard, aboard a powerful Riva motorboat. Before overwhelming and killing the two boys, who were taking his boat back to the storage of Portese (a fraction of the Brescia municipality of San Felice del Benaco on Lake Garda).

“It was dark, we didn’t see them “, said the two tourists tracked down the following Sunday by the carabinieri after having recovered the Riva at the Ancangeli shipyard in Salò with pieces of wood from the Garzarella boat under the hull. There are several elements on which the Brescia prosecutor now wants to see more clearly. Starting from any alcohol level beyond the legal limits. The results of the alcohol test on the two suspects are expected in the next few hours, ordered by the deputy prosecutor Maria Cristina Bonomo. As well as the speed at which the vehicle was going, or the lighting of the boats, remains to be verified. An autopsy on the couple’s bodies has also been arranged.