Maradona’s applause confirms that it is a Napoli that deserves all the honors of the defeat. Real Madrid wins thanks to the exploits of its champions, two goals were not enough for the Azzurri to avoid a knockout which overall does not take away any merit. “I don’t think the result is fair” began Rudi Garcia at the final whistle, immediately clarifying his thoughts. “The draw would have been more honest, but sometimes that’s how it goes in football. There are several things I liked, we played on equal terms against a great team. It’s not a problem how we conceded the first goal, this is our game too and the boys must be able to make mistakes, but on the second we opened ourselves up too much: when we are in such a difficult moment of the match we need to know how to regroup. We had to close everyone inwards and send them to the flanks. Better for Carvajal and Camavinga to play, rather than Bellingham and Valverde who are players who wait for moments like this to strike. The mistake was collective, the moments of the match must be understood more by the players, in particular by our leaders on the pitch” observed the coach.