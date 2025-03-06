

03/06/2025



Updated at 10:38 p.m.





He Real Sociedad – Sevilla He already has an assigned referee. It’s about Victor García VerduraCatalan collegiate who amounted to the First Division last course. There is the circumstance that this referee has not yet directed any game to Sevilla, so next Sunday will be its premiere in Anoeta. The duel, corresponding to the LALIGA 27 Dayit is vital for the European aspirations of both sets, which are just one point of distance in the classification.

However, the Catalan collegiate has directed the Real four times, who resulted in Two draws in LaLiga last season and a league defeat this year and another victory in the Copa del Rey. For this duel against Sevilla, the referee will be assisted by Carlos Del Cerro Grande In the var.

This game will close Sunday at 9:00 p.m. A schedule that has been criticized by the Donostiarra team, considering it too late, something that penalizes you when filling your stadium. In addition, the team led by Imanol sheriff will receive those of García Pimienta After facing Manchester United in the round of 16 of the Europa League. The return will be in Old Trafford on Thursday of next week. In this way, Sevilla has an opportunity to get tired and with the relevant rotations to the Basques and try to take the three points at home.

It will be the penultimate duel before the Selections stop, since Sevilla will receive Athletic Club next week at Sánchez-Pizjuán on day 28.