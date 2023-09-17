The Azzurri coach commented on the draw against Genoa: “The matches before the Champions League are difficult to manage”

Salvatore Malfitano

For Napoli one of the most classic dilemmas in football: are they two points lost, given the conditions, or is it a point gained due to how the match went? Rudi Garcia doesn't have many doubts about it. "The reaction was there, we showed character, but we should have shown it immediately after the break. We paid two goals on corner kicks, even if we had two incidents against, that's not what makes you lose two points, it's because we didn't play for ninety minutes. The lesson therefore is to be there from the first minute. I know that the matches before the Champions League are difficult to manage: PSG lost, Bayern Munich drew, inevitably there isn't the best determination and instead we have to impose ourselves better in the defensive phase. It may seem like a good result to draw after being behind, but we lost two points. It seems obvious to me that we had to do better and that in the future, already in Bologna, we must be protagonists because we haven't been from the start" explained the coach.

the changes — In terms of attitude, the coach liked both that of the defenders and that of the substitute players. "Rrahmani was supposed to play, but there was a big risk of injury and I didn't want to take it. The idea was to have him play with Natan, so then I changed plans. I'm very happy with both Juan Jesus and Ostigard, I have nothing to say about the defensive department. I wouldn't change anything in general, I also have to send some signals to the players: Elmas deserved to start and Zerbin deserved to be used. Unlike the last race, where the changes didn't produce anything, now they did with Raspadori and Politano". Kvaratskhelia appeared controversial at the time of the substitution, but the coach guaranteed that the Georgian is not the subject of discussion: "The messages are for those who enter, not for those who leave. It was important to give space to those who train well, even if there are great players like Khvicha."

The protagonist — Raspadori’s impact is unquestionable and his qualities allow Rudi Garcia to change formation. “We switched to 4-2-3-1 with Giacomo as an attacking midfielder because we needed more presence in the area and more support for Osimhen. Zielinski is a technical player, Cajuste came in great, giving physicality and technique. I’m happy that Raspadori scored, he should have already been at two goals for that penalty against Sassuolo or for the disallowed goal in Frosinone. He is one of the protagonists of this Napoli 2023-24 version” he concluded.