There is a strange coincidence of chirps, in some ways disturbing, at least looking at things from Rudi Garcia’s perspective. On Sunday evening, President De Laurentiis, with a timely tweet, and not understood by everyone, wrote “Napoli starts again from Bologna. Well done everyone”. A way to give a signal of compactness to the environment and also of support for the coach. He wrote a similar concept at the end of November 2019 after qualifying for the Champions League round of 16: “Well done by the coach and good by our players. With Ancelotti and with this team two victories and a draw against a super-champion Liverpool”. Less than two weeks later Carletto was sacked.

Now it’s not like a film producer repeats the same scripts, but there’s no doubt that if there isn’t a change in the results, Garcia’s position will also be at risk. Ancelotti paid with the dismissal because the president feared losing qualification for the future Champions League, which then happened with Gattuso despite winning the Italian Cup. Maybe history won’t repeat itself, but now Garcia’s time becomes limited because there are four matches before the October international break. And in the three matches against Udinese, Lecce and Fiorentina, Napoli must recover positions in the standings, at the same time getting a result against Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, to maintain a path that ensures qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League.

de laurentiis reflects

He is not happy with how the team is performing, but at the same time he does not act impulsively, and tries not to talk to anyone after the games, knowing his fiery character. At the same time, the president is a decision maker and if he sees things going badly he will waste no time in acting. He hasn’t started his casting, also because he would never admit it, but he is starting to look at some situations with interest. Antonio Conte is free but does not appear convinced of Napoli and at the same time the president remains of the idea of ​​wanting to continue on the basis of 4-3-3. However, the game system does not become dogma from the moment in which it would be necessary to intervene – in the event of Garcia’s lack of results – to shake up the group. A shock that should be mental, before being technical-tactical. And in this sense there is attention on the figure of Igor Tudor who did well as a substitute in Verona, as well as in the last season in Marseille. That he prefers a three-man defense would not be a limitation. And then the Croatian as a technician knows how to be flexible. Among those who were heard in the June casting there is also Christophe Galtier (who could go to Marseille), over whom De Laurentiis had preferred Garcia. We will see. In the meantime, the hope is that Napoli will recover quickly, with Rudi.