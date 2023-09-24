A not even very hidden difference of opinion. Victor Osimhen absolutely disagreed with Rudi Garcia, who at the end of the match against Bologna – with the result stuck at 0-0 – decided to replace him to give space to Simeone in the 86th minute. The Nigerian’s disappointment, as well as being personal, also seemed to be of a tactical nature: he made the “two” sign with his hands towards the coach, because he would have liked to play with another striker, Cholito in this case, so as to increase the offensive potential to launch himself in search of three points. A certain nervousness can also be explained by Osimhen’s spot-kick error a few minutes earlier.