Substituted in the 86th minute to give space to Simeone, the Nigerian left the pitch gesturing with visible disappointment and pointing to the number two: he would have liked to stay on the pitch with Cholito
A not even very hidden difference of opinion. Victor Osimhen absolutely disagreed with Rudi Garcia, who at the end of the match against Bologna – with the result stuck at 0-0 – decided to replace him to give space to Simeone in the 86th minute. The Nigerian’s disappointment, as well as being personal, also seemed to be of a tactical nature: he made the “two” sign with his hands towards the coach, because he would have liked to play with another striker, Cholito in this case, so as to increase the offensive potential to launch himself in search of three points. A certain nervousness can also be explained by Osimhen’s spot-kick error a few minutes earlier.
the previous
—
It is not the first time that a Napoli player has shown how upset he is at the time of the change. He had also happened to Kvaratskhelia, again in the final stages of a match, the away match against Genoa. In that case, the Georgian’s polemical gesture as he left the pitch seemed to mean “what are you doing”.
#Garcia #takes #Osimhen #takes #badly #gesture #coach #means