Napoli, De Laurentiis: “Garcia is not at the moment. Any hasty decision is wrong”

“With Garcia I’m having a bad time, I will make the appropriate decisions when the time comes to make them. Any hasty decision is wrong.” Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis breaks his silence on his coach’s positionin the balance after Sunday’s home defeat against Fiorentina. “Now head down, pedal and work – his words during a round table at the Luiss in Rome – I’m sorry when you have to sack someone. But unfortunately in football you have to do this, with death in your heart”, he explained referring to Bari coach Michele Mignani (in his official place the arrival of Pasquale Marino).

“Life is life. Panta Rei, everything flows, we’ll see – underlines the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis – When you hire a coach who no longer knows Italian football, perhaps he struggles. It would have happened to anyone else. It is not written anywhere that there are mathematical solutions to winning the championship. I believe that this year too we will play until the end. The only responsibility I have besides choosing the coach is that I didn’t have the chance to be close to him every day in Castel Volturno.”

De Laurentis and the summer casting on the Napoli coach: the words on Thiago Motta and Luis Enrique

The owner of the Italian champion team returns to the summer casting after the separation between Napoli and Luciano Spalletti: “I questioned Thiago Motta, but he didn’t consider the risk of having to take the place of a coach who had done what he did. I called Luis Enrique and thank goodness he went to France, look at the results he is achieving. He hadn’t even convinced me in the dialectical excursus we had for three days. I called quite a few.”

Naples, Rudi Garcia sacked? The club would only pay one year of his contract

Rudi Garcia’s three-year contract (including options) – according to what Corriere dello Sport reports – includes a clause in favor of Napoli, and this means that in the event of separation he would have his salary of around 2.8 million guaranteed until 30 June and then the club would be relieved

Naples, Rudi Garcia sacked: bookmakers suspend odds

Rudi Garcia’s fate therefore remains hanging by a thread. A coach poised between the possibility of an appeal after the break (Napoli will be on stage in Verona, will face Union Berlin away and then host Milan at the Maradona Stadium) and a dismissal in the next few hours. What do the bookmakers say? Until a few hours ago, Rudi Garcia’s farewell paid around 2.75 (i.e. 1 euro points and you win 2.75), therefore quite low odds. Now, given the uncertainty, the bookies have temporarily suspended the bets.

Naples, Garcia sacked? From Tudor to the “party for Antonio Conte”

The names of the replacement in case the situation worsens? The hottest so far was that of Igor Tudor (who was also linked to Juventus in the summer): the Croatian coach did very well in Marseille and knows the series well both as a player and from the bench. In the last few hours there have also been rumors of Walter Mazzarri, a great connoisseur of the world of Naples.

Obviously the most fascinating suggestion is the one linked to Antonio Conte. “Within the Naples management there is a growing party of those who support – in the event of Rudi Garcia’s dismissal – Antonio Conte, considered (net of the high costs) the only coach on the market capable of turning the team around, bringing a winning mentality”, wrote Nicolò Schira on Twitter. Today Conte is free and is not closing the doors: obviously he has a top-tier salary and at least a couple of top European clubs (Manchester United and PSG) who could turn on him in the medium term if the desired results do not arrive.

