Valencia (Reuters)

Valencia said in a statement that it has sacked coach Javi Garcia after the team is six points from the relegation zone of the Spanish Premier League.

Spaniard Garcia, who took over at the end of last season, was sacked after losing 3-2 at home to Barcelona, ​​the sixth game in a row without any victory in the competition.

Valencia came 14th, six points behind Huesca, who is in 18th, with four matches to go.

And Valencia Boro was appointed as a coach to take over on a temporary basis for the seventh time for the team.

Garcia, who said after the defeat by Barcelona: he is not at all concerned about the situation of his club, is the 11th coach to leave his position at the club in the last nine years.

His departure has been expected since he was offered his resignation in October, after the club failed to sign any player during the transfer period despite the sale of many influential players, including captain Dani Parejo and Spain’s attacking duo Ferran Torres and Rodrigo Moreno.

Valencia President Anil Merthi justified the absence of contracts by revealing 100 million euros in revenue losses due to the Corona epidemic.