“We started well and it’s the first time we’ve scored a goal in the first 15 minutes. After Raspadori’s goal we dropped a bit but we didn’t concede anything. We started again in the second half as we finished the first.” Rudi Garcia is happy with his Napoli and how they faced the derby with Salernitana. “We could have done better – says the coach to Dazn – but we must also consider that Ochoa did very well. However, in the end, by dint of attacking, we scored the second goal with Elmas and I’m happy that he scored because he deserves it. Whoever comes from the bench always gives a great help.”

“Raspadori – observes Garcia – has been very good. Since I have been here I have immediately seen a lot of quality in this player. He has a sense of goal, of collective spirit, he plays with both feet. He has a very strong shot, he comes forward and he knows how to play with the team. He is a false nine and at the same time an attacking midfielder but he has even greater versatility. His real problem is… Osimhen and therefore the 4-3-3. But in any case we can’t wait for him to return also Victor in order to have an extra solution. In any case Raspadori is important even if Osimhen is on the pitch because he knows how to play well defensively too. It’s in his characteristics. Even today he came back in the final and this is very nice for a coach. A possible change in the formation compared to the 4-3-3 could possibly depend on the squad I have available at a given moment, but it also depends on the opponent, on the competition. However, it is a possibility. Of course the 4-3- 3 the boys recite it by heart but the opponents have also studied it and adapt to this thing and so we have to have other weapons.”