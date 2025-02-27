He Seville Its objective aims to reach the next grade of selections hooked on the struggle for the European positions. Why this horizon? First, the teams to beat. Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad They are direct rivals due to competition access places … European and those six points are more valuable than gold when defining intentions. Second, the recovery deadlines of the injured. Akor Adams and Sambi Lokongawho participated partially in training yesterday, will be with the high sports for that date, provided there is no setback.

In this way, Sevilla relies on enduring with what it has for the next three meetings prior to the international break. Who could reach without objectives or with renewed hopes. The last duel before this lapse will be at home before the Athletic Cluba bone. Maybe for that duel it does arrive Nemanja Gudeljwhich has had to for the injury he suffered against Barcelona.

However, the reality is that Xavi García Pimienta It has the right wimbres to face what is possibly the most important moment of the season. After the closure of the winter market, Sevilla has stayed with 20 chips of the first occupied template, these must be added to Juanlu Sánchez and Stanis Idumbothat have a subsidiary record but are in first -team dynamics.

Defnected players

To the Seville They have ahead Only 13 games To end the season, but against Mallorca he showed last weekend that the starting team does not endure beyond about 70 minutes of play. The fatigue of some players was pressing and derived in errors that favored the Draw before those of Rastoate. The stands watched with envy how the technician of the Bermellón team made four changes in a few minutes and his team began to work. While on the bench next door, it ran the 80th minute and nothing had moved. The rest is history.

Questioned by the management of the substitutions, Pepper alleged that “it is very difficult to enter from the bench when the party is working.” An argument that did not convince and the impression that the coach transmits is to not have confidence in his substitutes. While it is true that the technician has to pull Cantera players To complete the list, there are several players of the first team that have barely played this season and this makes the bench background even shorter.

This is the case of Little, Idumbo, Suso and Marcao. In the case of the last two, Sevilla has looked for a way out of both in the different market windows of this season. The Brazilian agents, in fact, have continued to move their name for their native country, since there does not close the market until tomorrow. The central received Flamengo offers and Porto Alegre guildbut he rejected them because he wanted to continue in Sevilla. A predisposition that broke when he saw that Ramón Martínez went to the pitch before him in Pucela. Since then, Marcao has not seen with such bad eyes leave the club, even if it is ceded until December, but everything indicates that the season will finally end in the Hispanic capital.

For pepper this stubborn is irrelevant, since the central has only played 462 minutes In eleven league games. During these matches he has given him time to see four yellow already be expelled on one occasion. The truth is that Marcao, like little, started the season being a starter, but has been losing prominence until it is almost completely diluted.

The four million small

Especially harmful to the club has been the case of little. The second top scorer of Second Division that signed for Sevilla last summer for four million euros. Victor Orta invested how little he could in paying the Catalan clause, with the idea that he brought scoring smell to the team. In addition, the player presumed as an incorporation of pepper taste, having had it under his orders in the lower ranks of Barcelona.

However, the player cost five days to be a starter with the Sevillist elastic and, although it began with some regularity, the end of the first round and the start of 2025 have meant their disappearance. In the last ten days, he has barely overcome the 160 minutes of play.

For idumbo, the arrival of Rubén Vargas He has been a brake in his progression with the first team. The Belgian was in charge of the left lane after the seriousness of Ejke, but the signing of the Swiss has relegated it to the bench and has not played a minute since the victory against Girona more than a month ago.

And then it is Suso. A complex situation, since the club wanted to force its march in this winter market, but the Cadiz has chosen to stay until the end of the season and fulfill its contract until the end. Pepper has used it rarely throughout the course, none of them as a holder, and their performance has left much to be desired. A logical scenario, since asking a player to give optimal performance with just over 170 minutes in his boots is complicated.