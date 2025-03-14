03/14/2025



Updated at 13: 50h.





The Seville FC To play at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán after two consecutive home games in LaLiga. The Sevillista team tied (1-1) with Rayo Vallecano and won the Real Sociedad (0-1). Now, I find before the Athleticwhich will arrive after eliminating Rome in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

«A big team is making an exceptional season. They are doing things very well. They have plenty of workshops to make two teams. The demand will be maximum. It is a very important match for us, ”said the Sevillista coach, García Pimientain reference to Athletic.

In the course of the press conference offered this Friday, the Sevilla technicians recalled that “in the first round we made a very complete match in San Mamés”, alluding to the meeting of the eighth day that ended with the result of 1-1. «The road is a bit. Try to be ourselves, ”added García Pimienta.

There are eleven days left for the end of the championship and Sevilla is in the tenth position of the classification with 36 points. When the issue of the fight for Europe is raised, García Pimienta recalls that “we have to win the right to fight for important things. The main thing is to focus on the Athletic match. And then in the derby. We are an ambitious team. We want more, but you have to focus now on the game against Athletic ».









«We are ambitious but realistic. If we are able to do type of parties such as the Royal Society we will be closer. And when there are five, four days, we’ll see, “said the Sevillista coach.