Sevilla could not achieve its second consecutive victory at home, having to settle for a draw against Osasuna. The people of Seville reacted well to Budimir’s goal, thanks to Lukebakio’s goal, and even sought victory with more insistence than their rival. However, it was not enough to take the three points. Once the clash is over, Garcia Pimienta He evaluated the performance of his team in the press room: «I think we were pretty good and from the first minute we went for the game.. We have conceded little to Osasuna, which is in a good moment, calm in the classification and game. They have done a good defensive job, it has been difficult for us to generate clear goal situations. The game was very complete on our part, with attitude, enthusiasm, winning duels, recovering the ball a lot and conceding little. The team has not given up after Budimir’s goal, when we were in a calm moment. We got the tie quickly and, from the first moment to the last, we went looking for the three points. Yes it is true that We lack that effectiveness in front of goal to win the games“But playing this way we are closer to winning than not,” he commented at first.

He had words for several of his players, as is the case of Sambi Lokonga, who had to be replaced due to discomfort: «He told us something about the adductor. I asked him if he had noticed any breakage or something, but he said no, that it opened in a play and was damaged a little. The game was a little broken at that moment and I preferred another teammate to come in (instead of Iheanacho). Tests will be done, but I hope and believe that it should not be an injury. Likewise, he referred to the importance of having quality players, like Saúl and Peque. «I would like to have them all available. It makes me have more resources to start the game and have solutions on the bench. I would have gotten more people out.Kelechi could not enter due to Sambi Lokonga’s annoyance and Agoumé entered. Saúl is a player with a lot of experience. We knew he was coming to help us and contribute different things, as he has been. Unfortunately, the injury has cut him off, but he has done a very good preparation process. In recent weeks he has been very consistent on a day-to-day basis and today I think he played a good game, in a situation that was not easy. He has been very participatory and has done a great job defensively. Small, same. He is a young boy who is adapting to the First Division. He played a very complete game because he is capable of playing between the lines and reaching the opponent’s goal. “He is a level player, but like the rest of the team.”

When asked if Sevilla’s score after the first fifteen days of LaLiga is fair, the Catalan coach did not hesitate to answer that “I am happy with the score. All the points we have achieved have been deserved. We could have a few more, but we have fought for all the points. We deservedly have the 19 that the classification marks«.

The Sevilla coach takes several positive readings from this clash against Osasuna, although he was also self-critical and self-demanding with what his players can give: «I have spoken many times about a team under construction and It’s time to settle everything a little, consolidate all the things we are doing. We saw a fairly complete game, in general terms, from the team. With commitment, for getting up after Osasuna’s goal when the game was where we wanted it. I’ll stick with that. If we continue along this line and consolidate what we are doing, We will be closer to winning the games than not doing so.. It’s annoying that after a fairly serious and correct match on our part we didn’t take the three points, but it was important not to lose and recover from that goal. We have also seen the communion that has existed with the fans, who have greatly encouraged the team. At the end of the game, regardless of whether we have not managed to achieve victory, he has recognized the work of the players.”









On the other hand, asked about the need to have more individuals to take that long-awaited step forward, García Pimienta commented that “we have a great player, like lukebakiowho is scoring quite a few goals. Until Barça day we had Ejukewho was doing a great job. We were more unpredictable because we were able to go from one side to the other. We are doing what we don’t have as a team. Being solid, competitive, reaching the opponent’s goal… Today, against a complete team like Osasuna, I think we have handcuffed them quite a bit in that sense. I am happy with the players because they are giving everything they have. When they train well and compete at their highest level, I am convinced that this will be the way to achieve better results. We are in an intermediate zone, but the team will continue to grow.”

In this sense, regarding the possibility that Sevilla could give more than it already does, the Catalan coach considered that his team “He gave everything he had. Obviously, there is always room for improvement. We were able, for much of the match, to ensure that Osasuna did not generate scoring opportunities. We have to demand that we be right. For example, in defense, in the action of the goal and in another at the end. Also in the chances or finishes that we have had in front of the opponent’s goal. I see them train and they have quality to define. It is true that it cannot be compared, but we are working towards that. Proud of the team’s attitude and eager for us to continue improving«.

Finally, regarding the recognition of the fans during and after the clash against Osasuna, García Pimienta argued that “it is clear that the fans recognize the work and attitude of the team. Last week she didn’t leave happy and there might be a reason. They are right. Today we did not win and the fans have recognized the effort and work done by the players. This is the way. I am left with the fact that, if we do what we have done today, it will make us closer to winning. Today I think the team has been closer to winning than not.. If we had been more consistent, perhaps we would have won the game. The fans are always right. “He showed his discontent last week and today he applauded after the tie.”