Xavier García Pimientacoach of Seville FChe attended this Sunday to the media at the press conference prior to the clash that his team will face on Monday with the Majorca in Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (21 hours).

The state of Gudelj

«To Gudelj, thank him for the commitment he had last week. He made an effort to be. We took care of him throughout the week and just came to the Valladolid match. This week, too. Yesterday he did the training, today he will wait and thank him for the commitment. He has demonstrated his Sevilla feeling »

The match against Mallorca

«We have a very demanding game tomorrow. With the double incentive of being able to win two games in a row, if we get it, we catch Mallorca and win the Goalavenge. It is a beautiful challenge, it has been a long time since the fans are not to win at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Hopefully it is a match similar to that of Valladolid and let’s be effective in the face of the goal. The fans deserve it ».

Ten points of the score last season

«You want or not, this is a new project with a lot of illusion and work behind. We ambition greatly. I am happy with what is getting and we must be ambitious and we have to win the right to do great things ».









Win to approach European positions

«The European postcards … It remains so much. I wish we were above. If we win the Mallorca we will be able to win two games in a row, something we have not achieved, and we have that incentive. We must go there, look beyond has not benefited us ».

Combine Juanu and Saul, are they incompatible?

«Juanlu deserved it. I had been doing very good games in the interior position for some time. That effectiveness shows the potential Juanlu playing in the interior position. I think they are compatible players. We will see tomorrow. He who plays one or the other does not mean that another cannot play.

The Sevilla template cost limit, the lowest first

«I am not worried about anything. It does not depend on us, there are the leaders who will do that job. For this season it does not influence. We are focused on making a final seasonal stretch. Facing next season there will be time to think about planning ».

The most important players, such as Lukebakio, want to stay

«There was talk of players who have had offers … shows the great club in which we are and the potential of the players. Players who have been able to leave have believed in the project and in which things are being done well ».

Isaac Romero says that the project looks very good

«I love Isaac says that. The important thing in football is the players. If you believe in this, we are on the right track. If there are players who have had offers and have decided to stay, it is because they believe in the team, in the project and in which they will be better here to end the season ».

Isaac Romero’s scoring capacity

«We have spoken a lot about Isaac. When I had no goals I said I was happy with his work. It is not my case to value a striker just for the goals. There are fourteen games ahead and I’m sure he will score more goals ».