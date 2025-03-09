03/09/2025



Happy and satisfied After the victory in the Reale Arena of San Sebastián, the coach of the Seville FC, Xavi García Pimientabefore the media after 0-1 with Ejke’s goal with which the Nervión set has bent this Sunday night at Real Sociedad. First, in statements before the cameras of Movistar+ At the end of the party, pepper valued that «It has a lot of value to win here Against a team as the Royal Society. The three points are very important. Also important for how we have done itwith suffering, solidarity, defensive work and minimizing the real one, going well for the counter but also having the ball. If you don’t put the work monkey, it’s very difficult. The three points very important but also how «.

Questioned by the fact of having neutralized the picture of Imanol Sheriff during the more than ninety minutes that the meeting lasted, the Sevillista coach warned that «They have had Becker’s and that of the discount at the end, with the lack of Kubo that gives in Kike Salas. We have granted very little and that is also maturity. We have to know how to suffer because we knew they were going to generate danger. When you can’t attack, you have to defend with order And we have had that maturity «.

With the three points in the pocket, Sevilla is tenth in the classification with 36 units, matched with the Vallecano Ray European ticket for next season. So you had to ask Pepper again about the continental possibilities of your team. On this matter, the Barcelona replied that “you look at the classification … I’ve been. Everything is decided in the last four or five games. We want to win the right to fight for important things. There is a lot. Celebrate the victory now because it costs a lot to win and prepare the match against Athletic Club «. Then, in the press room, he also talked about this issue and commented that we are in a group of teams in the classification in which everything can happen. If you want two games, you get up; And if you lose it, you get down. When there are four or five games, we will look where we are going. We want to win the right to fight for important things. At the moment we have not won two parties in a row and it is a shame. Very happy for today’s party. Let’s see if we are able to make such a competitive one against Athletic Club being very ambitious. We have that «.

Finally, about the Late at the last minute of the Swiss Vargas, The coach said that «a pity. It has had a small hip problem And we have tried it. He was not to play at home. He has tried rest but bothered him. An important decline, but we have a magnificent template and EJUKE has taken its opportunity. The team is able to recover and deserves it «.









“When we recovered, we generated danger against”

Then, he also went through the Reale Arena Press Room, where he argued that “we knew what Difficult that it was to remove the ball from the realbut we couldn’t give up the ball. When they lost it near our area, we left criteria. We have finished although generated very clear occasions. When we recovered, we generated danger against. We have had that effectiveness at the beginning of the second part and then we have endure the advantage goal being solidarity and solids. Three very righteous points for us «.

In a last response, pepper spoke of performance of your team away from Sánchez-Pizjuán. In Anoeta, Sevilla got his sixth victory as a visitor From the season in LaLiga: «We knew where we came and the rival we had. If we were not fine, it was impossible to win here. When they have made the changes, what entered was better they had it. Very happy to win and for how. We have also had the ball and granted few occasions. We have defended very well. That makes the team grow. Today has been supportive and solid. We have had the ball coming out and the ball to the stick of Isaac. Very happy for victory and for how. If we always give this version, we will be very close to winning, ”he concluded.