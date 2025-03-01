03/01/2025



Updated at 7:19 p.m.





He Seville He rescued a point from his visit to Vallecas to measure himself to Ray (1-1). The nervous team found thanks to Lukebakio The draw in the final stretch of a match in which he lost behind the goal of Ratiu. García Pimienta valued the duel corresponding to the 26th day of LaLiga EA Sports.

«We knew the type of game we were coming. Lightning is doing an excellent season, it is a very intense team that submits to you. We have had our occasions in the first part, especially with Rubén Vargas. Also in the second part. Ratiu’s goal seemed to decant the balance. It is not our best game. It was difficult to match duels. Lukebakio’s goal gives us a point in a very difficult game, ”he summarized before highlighting the performance offered by Nyland:«It knows me badly what happened last week. Today has been spectacular. I’m glad because he deserves it. He has made an excellent performance, how could it be otherwise because of the level he has. We have two excellent goalkeepers ».

«Today we had the incentive, like last week, that if we won we took in the classification to the rival we had. We have not been able, but we have left everything. I have also said that, when approximately four days are missing, we will see where we are able to fight. We have to win the right to fight for important things, ”said the coach who reiterated that visiting Vallecas is not easy.

To progress in the classification, Sevilla needs to add more victories. Since the year 2025 began, the Nervions accumulate four draws, two victories and two draws. García Pimienta was questioned about this He acknowledged that the team lacks “effectiveness”. «That lack of effectiveness makes us not getting more victories. The boys leave their lives on the pitch. I have nothing to recriminate players at attitude level. When people leave everything they have on the pitch, I can only congratulate them, ”he said.









The next opponent of Sevilla will be the Royal Society, “another rival that is close to us,” said García Pimienta who recalled that “there are many points at stake.” «This team may suffer, but life is left on the pitch. They have fought as animals and that is what has always demanded a player from Sevilla. We are going to fight the maximum. We hope to do good training and a good game next week in the field of Real ».