The tie with which the party concluded that faced the Seville with the Majorca (1-1) in the Day 25 left many criticisms of García PimientaCoach of the Nervionense Table. Mainly the management that Catalan made of the bench was questioned, so in the face of Rayo-Sevilla Last Saturday he looked at a magnifying glass when and what substitutions did the coach. In Vallecas he exhausted the changes and gave minutes to Stanis idumboone of the least used players of the workforce even though it has dorsal and subsidiary file.

Idumbo, from 19 yearshe debuted this season with the first team and even He has scored his first goalbut it has not had excessive continuity in the team even though it has become holder up to three occasions In LaLiga. Such has been his irregularity in the team that until last Saturday He had not had minutes in the last five days.

Before Rayo Vallecano entered the pitch in the 75th minute of the game and participated in Lukebakio’s goal. Nyland launched the counterattack and, after the driving of Agumé (which also entered from the bench), Idumbo, to the first touch, found Lukebakio.

Due to his lack of opportunities with the first team, García Pimienta was asked about his situation at the press conference prior to the game against Ray: «We contemplate that Idumbo goes down to Sevilla Atlético, but he is a player of the first team. He will have opportunities and will be an important #SevillafC player in the coming years ». Counting with his participation in Saturday’s duel, Idumbo accumulates 423 minutes distributed in 12 duels.









During this same idumbo campaign he had minutes with the subsidiary in the middle of October. He barely played a game against Marbella in which he scored a goal.