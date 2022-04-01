Before the marathon trip to Ponferrada, which Las Palmas begins today and will not return until Monday, Francisco Javier García Pimienta appeared this morning online, as always since his landing in Gran Canaria, to break down the news of his team. “La Ponferradina is the team that marks the promotion, and whatever happens on Sunday will continue to be above us”, he said before the possibility that UD would get ready in case of victory.

García Pimienta insists in Las Palmas that think “only game by game”. It comes from winning two against rivals of lineage such as Valladolid and Leganés. “Our day-to-day work had its reward,” he assured. To continue having it, he prescribed: “I hope that Ponferradina is aware of us. That implies that we would be protagonists, and that is what we want.”

Likewise, after having ‘denounced’ this week alleged pressure from the media in Gran Canaria, To whom at the moment he does not attend in a particular way, perhaps due to the imperative of the club and also his own, he insisted on saying that he does not know what is written, broadcast or televised here. “I don’t watch any of the press, so I have people that I ask to tell me only what I need to know,” wanted to justify recognized that at Barça I had more pressure And, not even contradicting himself, he assures that he has no complaints: “I have no complaints; furthermore, pressure is necessary for people to be alert. I have to focus on the day to day and on the players being better”.

These were his statements:

Party with a special connotation.

“And despite all this, we have to think only game by game. Whatever happens on Sunday, there’s a lot left. Now we have the rival that marks the promotion, and we will go to win. No matter what happens, Ponferradina will continue to come out on top. If we don’t win, we’re going to do it with the remaining eight games.”

Great atmosphere in El Toralín:

“The season is coming to an end, so it is normal that Ponferradina wants a lot of people in their stadium. It is a team that is having a sensational season. All footballers would like to have that atmosphere in every game, and this is one of the greats”.

The Las Palmas attackers:

“We have a large number of high-level offensive players. They have to try to push at all times, because competition is something that benefits the team. We train today and we’ll do it tomorrow too, so after the last work session we’ll decide who’s going to play. As I always say, we will get a competitive starting eleven without making any excuses”.

Week and special match:

“It has been a very special week, because we come from two other weeks in which we have done things well to take the six points. The day-to-day work has had its reward. But I insist that Ponferradina is the team that marks the promotion, and that whatever happens on Sunday will continue to be above us. It’s that you have to go game by game, there’s still a lot left. If we think beyond it, we will not do well. When this game is over, we’ll think about the one we played against Amorebieta. Now we have an important duel against a team that has done better than us and is also very competitive. He will play in front of his fans, and Las Palmas has to give his best version to be able to win there”.

Alleged press pressure (referred to in an interview this week):

“It’s not that I’m a drag, but I try to be on the sidelines. I have people who tell me what I need to know. In Barcelona I had a lot of pressure, more than here. It depended on the first team and you had to train and win at the same time. Here I decide everything. That did not happen in Barcelona, ​​where the pressure was greater. I was trained in a club where the demand is maximum. Besides, football is pressure at all times”.

What pressure are you referring to when you speak of “press with the press”?:

“I come here to do my job. I have to train these players to play their best. I don’t watch any of the press, so I have people that I ask to tell me only what I need to know. And in this case, the president and the sports director told me that I had to be calm. They understood that we were working well, and they were also convinced that things were going to turn out the way we wanted. But I have no complaints; furthermore, pressure is necessary for people to be alert. I have to focus on the day to day and on the players being better”.

Type of match and opponent expected on Sunday:

“La Ponferradina has the entire league ahead of us. We have to be faithful to our idea of ​​the game. We have to believe in ourselves, concede very little and achieve the same efficiency up front as in the game we played against Leganés. This will be very demanding, but we must be ourselves”.

Psychological work for this match:

“We haven’t had to. We have an incentive, which is to place ourselves much closer to getting what we want. If we don’t win, we have to keep working to do it in the remaining eight games”.

Work the lateral centers:

“We attack in a certain way to score a goal, but sometimes it is more difficult to do it through the center because the other teams accumulate a lot of people there. As happened against Leganés, where we made a difference down the flank. If we cannot do it from the inside, we must try to enter from the outside. We are capable of generating danger, where we have very dangerous people. This is how we have won prizes in recent games. We also have possibilities shooting from outside the area, as happened the other day with Kirian”.

Alberto Moleiro:

“I have maximum confidence in him. Now he was with the national team, where he had no luck qualifying for the European Championship. We also have Clemente there, who is working perfectly and has surprised me a lot”.

Play it all in Ponferrada:

“Yes. But just as we played against Leganés, or before against Valladolid. But it is the same thing that will happen to us later against Amorebieta. That’s three more points. Ponferradina is ahead, and we must take each game as if it were the last. We have tried to study the things that he does well, they have many strong points. Hopefully they are the ones who are looking out for us, which would be a sign that we are protagonists. It’s what we want.”