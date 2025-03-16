Once again, Sevilla was not able to get the three points at home. A one ended up taking a Athletic That, despite not imposing a high rhythm of the game, it was more forceful than the nerve team. As a balance of the clash, Xavier García Pimienta He said in the press room that “I don’t know what happened, but it has not been the team we saw last week. It has not been an attitude issue, I don’t know if they have been nerves. Athletic has not generated many occasions, but we have not been precise. In the first part nothing happened. In the second we have taken a step forward. We have not been fine. In addition, we have defended this lateral fault against a team with a lot of aerial power. I think we have made a very bad game ».

The victory in its stadium is still not known this 2025. On this, the coach recalled when he came to Nervión as a visitor: «The pressure of Sevilla and The fans cannot breathe. Today the fans have been fine; Even at worse moments, he has been more than at height. It is our subject, which we have not been right today. I understand that we have not achieved points in this way. Playing this type of matches we are not close to winning ».

In this sense, the Catalan coach also questioned that “if we are able to make the party of San Sebastián, why can’t we do it here? I think that The attitude has been good. It is more nervousness, for the desire to win or the rival we had in front. That has made us not play the ball with criteria from behind, hitting a long ball, we are not used to that.

Looking at the derby

After seeing the yellow fifth, Sow and exhausted The derby of the next day will be lost due to card accumulation. «We had several players with four cards. We have been in the game until the end and we have committed those yellow cards, but we have players who can play, such as Nema (Gudelj) or Manu Bueno ».









Finally, in addition to these casualties, Sevilla must overcome that lack of aim that penalizes him so much: «We have generated three or four occasions. If you mark, the rival changes and supposes another game for the rival. Happy for the occasions, but we must improve the effectiveness, which does depend on us, ”said García Pimienta, self -critical.