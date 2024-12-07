The coach of Sevilla FC, Garcia Pimientahas evaluated this Sunday’s match against Atlético de Madrid corresponding to matchday 16 of LaLiga. The team coached by Simeone arrives after winning the last four games in the championship and is in third position in the table, one point behind second.

García Pimienta recalled that this Sunday’s match will take place “against an opponent who, if not the fittest, is not far behind. “He is in an optimal moment, with top-level players, with Cholo as coach, who is making history.”

Regarding the Sevilla that must be seen this Sunday, García Pimienta remembers that “another game is planned in which we are going to have to be one hundred percent, give our best version, be competitive, fight for every ball, every action, to match that intensity that Atleti shows”, while also highlighting the «have a lot of personality with the ball, because if something is also differentiating Atleti in recent seasons, it is that they handle the ball very well. Let us be forceful when we have the ball.

The Sevilla team arrives after a week in which they tied at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán with Osasuna (1-1) and beat Olot (1-3) in the Copa del Rey. «A week that has flown by. Unfortunately we have the casualties of Pedrosa and Lokongawho has not been able to recover from those minor discomforts. Surely on Tuesday he will be one hundred percent available with the team. It is true that on Olot day there were people who played 90 minutes but we have enough people available to participate. We were able to rotate and they will arrive in good condition to start in one way and finish the game in another if possible,” commented the Sevilla coach.