He Sevilla FC will face this Thursday the second round of the King’s Cup and everything indicates that Jesús Navas and Saúl They will participate in the away match against Olot. The question is whether they will be in the starting eleven. This was announced this Wednesday by the coach of the Sevilla team, Garcia Pimientain the press conference offered on the occasion of the meeting.

«Navas has trained perfectly, he is available, if nothing strange happens tomorrow he will participate. We’ll see if it comes out at the beginning or in the second half, but it is in perfect condition. “He did the entire session and had no problems,” commented García Pimienta.

As for Saúl, the Sevilla coach recalled that “the adaptation process is continuing” and highlighted, in reference to Monday’s match against Osasuna in which the Elche midfielder reappeared after recovering from an injury, that “he did the other day 30 minutes and very good, at a very high level, giving the assist to Lukebakio’s goal. Tomorrow he will participate, we will see exactly the minutes because we want to do it progressively.

Regarding the situation of the Sevilla team and the future in LaLiga and Copa del Rey, García Pimienta thinks that “we have all the ambition. We left the other day with a bad taste in our mouths because I think we deserved more for what we saw on the field. We have to deserve things, I think we have deserved the 19 points we have so far. It is something to be proud of. We have to aspire to the highest and that is to give our highest level. “On the days when we are well, we have to push ourselves to aspire to the best.”









García Pimienta has described this Thursday’s match as “very difficult”, recalling that “yesterday we were already surprised with the elimination of a First Division team.” «I know the coach and I know what he is capable of. We have to face it with the greatest tension and attention to pass the eliminatory. In a single match there is no margin for error. There will be players who are not having minutes who will participate tomorrow. We face it with great enthusiasm,” he added in reference to the match against Olot.