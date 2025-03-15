He Seville of García Pimientadespite the difficulties of this season, he faces the last eleven days of LaLiga EA Sports With options to assault the European positions of the classification, an objective in which few believed at the beginning of the course … but that the coach and his team are committing themselves to pointing out as a challenge in this final section based on progressively improving benefits. The sensations and the game are valuable, but the numbers do not give rise to the interpretation and indicate that the seventh place is for the Sevillists to a single point right now. And we must not rule out that the eighth also goes to Europe this year for the good coefficient of clubs of the Spanish Federation, second in the ranking at the moment only behind England.

There are several keys to a Sevilla that by the hand of García Pimienta grows without making a lot of noise with the passage of the conference. Now it’s time to see if that evolution obtains a prize at the end of the path of a complex campaign. It is unquestionable that players like Kike Salas, Badé, Sow, Lukebakio or Rubén Vargas They have taken a step forward that the group is noticing very positively. The defensive appearance has grown a barbarity and although the premise of pepper remains to have the ball, its Seville is also demonstrating very comfortable when it is time to play counterattack or rely on the generation of play from the ends.

Sevilla is gradually enriching, with a amoldable catalog to the rivals and the development of the parties, and a coach who knows and better squeezes the raw material that has and also thrives in the direction of the meetings. The last weeks of competition endorse a clear idea: Sevilla takes steps to become a solid and much more competitive team than his fans have had to suffer in the previous two seasons. The nerve set has 9 more points of those who added last year at this point. Especially it attracts attention that this Sevilla is among the teams with less defeats in LaLiga in which we have been 2025. After the Barça de Flickwhich has not fallen into the domestic tournament since the year started, the team that loses the least is the pepper Sevilla, with a single defeat, as the surprising Espanyol and Athletic Clubnext rival of the Nervions in the Sánchez-Pizjuán. The only stumbling block of the Sevillists was precisely against the Barça yamal roller, Lewandowski, Raphinha and company (1-4).

Loses less than with Caparrós, Mendilibar or the League champion, Ramón Encinas

This positive progression is marked by Sevilla since November. Of the last 14 LaLiga games, the Blanquirrojo team He has only lost against the three great, Barça, Atlético and Real Madrid. The rest, six draws and five victories. It must improve, yes, the records at home to be able to make that long -awaited leap in the table. This Sunday in front of Athletic, without going any further, Sevilla will have the nth opportunity to chain two consecutive league triumphs, something that has not yet achieved so far in course. What is not discussed is the consistency, the development of a defensive system that is propitiating that Sevilla of pepper is finally competitive. Another significant data back of the Nervionans, where their goalkeeper Nyland and the couple of Badé-Kike Salas are consolidated, is that Sevilla is the fourth team of LaLig Clean Sheatonly behind Real Madrid (10), Real Sociedad (12) and Atlético de Madrid (13).

The impression that this Seville loses little relies on the statistics and the history of the club. García Pimienta It is currently in the ‘top ten’ of the coaches of Sevilla who least lose in the First Division. The Catalan coach has directed the team in 27 days in the highest category, losing 9 games, which represents 33.35 percent of defeats. There are only 7 coaches throughout the history of Sevilla who improve that percentage in LaLiga with the Nervión set: Unai Emery (30.08), Manolo Jiménez (29.90), Brand (29.79), Luis Aragonés (28,95), Sampaoli (28.07), Juande Ramos (27,71) and Julen Lopetegui, leader of the ranking with only one 19.01 percent of defeats.

It must be said that with the same 33.33 percent of defeats in First with the Sevilla that García Pimienta holds for now there are six other coaches of the nerve entity: Marcelino, Otto Bumbel, Juan Arza, Manolo Cardo, Pablo Machín and Max Merkel. It is significant that, according to the current projection of García Pimienta, the Catalan present the best percentage of defeats than historical coaches of the entity such as Joaquín Caparrós (33,53), Bilardo (34,15), Mendilibar (35.00), the champion of Liga Ramón Encinas (35,42) or the remembered Helenio Herrera (35.83).