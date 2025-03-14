

03/14/2025



Updated at 14: 59h.





EJUKE It became its own name of the triumph of the Seville FC before the Royal Society. The Nigerian footballer scored the goal that decided the result and took another step in his presence in the team. Ejke suffered a muscular injury in October already mid -January returned to alignments.

«The worst for a footballer is to be injured. Ejuke had a serious injury has had a few weeks of adaptation in which he has not been to his best level because he was predictable, he left an injury. The other day he had the opportunity to start and not only for the goal, but for everything he contributed, both offensive and defensive. We are close to having the entire template available. I am very happy for Ejke. The fact of going to a stadium like the real one, winning 0-1 and that is with your goal, plus all the game he did, because I am very happy for him because he deserves it, ”said the Sevillista coach on Friday, García Pimienta.

In the press conference offered on the occasion of next Sunday’s game against Athletic, the Sevilla coach has been “happy because people are recovering.” He has referred to one of the news of the day, Akor Adamsthat «has made a part of training with good feelings. We’ll see, without putting any pressure. As for another player who has joined the group this Friday, Rubén Vargas, commented that “it is perfectly. He had hip discomfort. He has been with a trustworthy person in Germany. He has been accompanied by the medical services of Sevilla and has been treated there ».

The coach of Sevilla has also been asked about the call of the Spanish team for the two matches against the Netherlands planned for next week. «I think LaLiga for me is the best of all and there are national players who have a lot of level. I was special for the call in the prelist of Carmona. Despite his youth I think he is doing a sensational campaign. He has earned being in the Prelist. As a young woman is going to continue learning and improving. Hopefully in the next you have the opportunity to be summoned, not only him, but all the young people and level we have in the template «.