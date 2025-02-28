The Nigerian striker Akor Adams and the Belgian midfielder Sambi Lokongaabsent for injury in the calls of the last weeks of Sevilla FC, they face the final phase of their recovery. Both are already doing work on the grass of the Sports City. This Friday has been the coach himself, García Pimienta, who has set a reappearance date for both of them. And also for Serbian Nemanja Gudelj.

«They are within the process, and perhaps they could even be advanced, especially Akor, who has a great musculature. Next week can be incorporated Lokongaand the next, Akor Adams and Gudelj, provided that the deadlines are being met and there are no problems. Little is already incorporated, ”said the Catalan coach at a press conference.

Lokongatherefore, it must be integrated into the group after this Saturday’s clash against Rayo Vallecano with the idea of ​​being able to be available for the next appointment against the Real Sociedad In Anoeta on Sunday, March 9.

Subsequently, the return of Akor Adams and Gudeljwho could play in the last clash of the Sevillists before the March stop, specifically on the 16th against the Athletic Club In Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.