Knowing the sanction against Isaac -and also Juanlu and Carmona-, the coach of the Sevilla FC, Xavi García Pimientacalled the forward for this Saturday’s match against Celta at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium Alvaro Garcia Pascualwho replaced Iheanacho after the break and played the entire second half in which he improved the Nigerian considerably.

García Pascual’s contribution was recognized with applause by the Sevilla fans, as could be seen during the second half.

The footballer born in Benalmádena has a curious story, after making his debut with Sevilla Atlético on the third day of Group II of the Primera RFEF and scoring two goals.

This past summer, the man from Malaga joined the Sevilla team, specifically Sevilla C, because both Agustín López and Marcos Gallego were well aware of his potential, coming from the university leagues in the United States, specifically from Marshall University. Since he arrived he has been in the dynamics of the first Sevilla reserve team under the command of Jesús Galván and this Saturday he had the opportunity to make his debut with the first team.