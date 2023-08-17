Emiliano García-Page has once again established himself as the loose verse of the PSOE in a day in which the Socialists and Sumar have secured control of the Congress Table and the election of Francina Armengol as president of Parliament. A result that, before the fracture that the PP and Vox have shown in the vote of the members of the Table, depended on the decision made by Junts and in particular its leader, the former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, who fled in Waterloo (Belgium). after the illegal secessionist challenge of 2017. “The last thing they could be imagining [los diputados] when voting is that this legislature was a legislature with remote control. Well, and the command is so far away that it is outside of Spain. That is really what is controversial, what is perverse about the diabolical result that the polls produced ”, the president of Castilla-La Mancha has stated in Pamplona, ​​where he has attended the act of inauguration of María Chivite as president of Navarra.

“The vote in Congress is still the procedure for the negotiations to begin and that is what has us all a bit on edge, not to say very concerned,” García-Page has had an impact, who in 2021 was the most critical socialist baron ―with the permission of the former president of Aragón, Javier Lambán― with the granting of pardons to the pro-independence leaders imprisoned by the process. “Now the investiture negotiation begins. Puigdemont cannot have the Government of Spain subjected to probation. And much less what Puigdemont cannot propose is to be the one he decides. So either he gets out of the referendum and the Catalan Brexit process as they call it or obviously the legislature is going to be complicated by not saying that it is not going to start ”, he stressed.

The socialist leader has closed ranks with Chivite, whose re-election required the abstention of EH Bildu. The president of Navarra has been re-elected without any prior agreement with the left abertzale, which already led to his investiture in 2019 despite the fact that the socialists prevented them from continuing to govern in town halls such as that of the capital of the foral community. “As much as we can hate a political party, if they are legal, if they abstain or not abstain, they benefit one or the other. Let’s not fool ourselves. It is the same thing that happens in Spain. If Bildu does not support the PSOE, he is indirectly supporting Feijóo. What is clear to me is that the presidency of María Chivite is not a president for rent, under no circumstances, as it has not happened in the last four years, she has always remained very much in line with the constitution and I am convinced that it will be so ”, affirmed García-Page.

The Castilian-Manchego president has also valued the election of Armengol as the third authority of the State. “He is a very dialogue person, I have known her very well as president of the Balearic Islands and she is a person who has managed to get along with many people and who is surely going to play a good role”, he highlighted.

On the use of Catalan, Basque and Galician in Congress and in community institutions, a claim that the nationalist parties have been demanding to be applied as is already the case in the Senate, the baron of the PSOE has not been opposed to its use in the lower house. “The languages ​​that are in the Constitution, from my point of view, are the wealth of the country. The only problem is when the language is used as a thrown weapon. Galician has never been used in Spain as an identity problem. When you want to use a language as a throwing weapon or as a border element, then it becomes a problem. But come on, self-determination, say it in Galician, say it in Basque, say it in Catalan, say it in Spanish, there can be no self-determination. Before that there have to be many elections ”, he concluded.

