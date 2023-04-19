Emiliano García-Page, president of Castilla-La Mancha, on April 11. DAVID ESTEBAN/JCCM (DAVID ESTEBAN/JCCM)

The PP will be the great beneficiary of the disintegration of Ciudadanos in the 28-M elections according to the forecast of all the demoscopic houses, but the PSOE does not resign itself to giving up that potential fishing ground for lost votes. At least in Castilla-La Mancha. The Socialists will include mayors and councilors of the Liberal Party in the lists of municipal candidacies and Emiliano García-Page has shown himself in favor of having regional CS deputies in his organization chart if he revalidates the Board, for which he needs to reissue the absolute majority against to a coalition of PP and Vox.

“The positions that the autonomous community has will not depend on the card, they will depend on the capacity, whether they are from Ciudadanos or from Podemos. It is a sponge capacity that this government has”, stressed the baron of the PSOE this week, in a gesture also directed at the space to the left of the socialists that reflects that the strategy that García-Page will follow to stop Vox will be transversality. Along these lines, the signing of María Ángeles Rosado, former national deputy for Citizens, as a socialist candidate for mayor of Sayatón, in Guadalajara, has enormous symbolism: Albert Rivera opted for Rosado, a farmer and graduate in Political Science, in the general elections April 2019 as head of the list in that province, in a nod to Empty Spain. Ciudadanos obtained the last of the three seats at stake, falling less than 2,000 votes from the PP. In the repetition of the November general elections, the deputies distributed them to the PSOE, Vox and PP.

The PP has already absorbed the bulk of the Ciudadanos electorate in the communities where the main right-wing party called for early elections, breaking all the coalition governments that it had with the orange formation. None completed the legislature in Madrid, Murcia, Castilla y León and Andalusia. Ciudadanos still maintains an important presence in the Parliament of the Valencian Community (18 deputies), but those around the regional president, Ximo Puig, have no illusions of capturing a relevant part of his electorate. Javier Lambán does see himself with options to attract a substantial part of the voter barn that Ciudadanos had in 2019 in Aragón (12 seats) with a discourse that is generally moderate, but very critical of the independence movement. The sources consulted give as an example the precedent of Salvador Illa with the PSC in February 2021, who won the Catalan elections thanks to a large transfer of disenchanted voters from Ciudadanos: the Socialists shot up from 17 to 33 seats and the Liberals sank at first to seventh force (from 36 to 6 seats).

The PSOE of Castilla-La Mancha sees itself in a position to fish in the troubled river of Ciudadanos. In the regional leadership of the party and the Board, they give maximum importance to the signings of cadres of this party, since they would contribute to entering a pool of voters that can determine the result of 28-M in the community. “Most CS cadres can be left out of the game in these elections… I care about the people more than the initials,” García-Page observed this Tuesday in an interview with Europa Press. “If the Spaniards cared more about the acronyms than the people, what has happened would not have happened: that all the parties have changed their acronyms except the PSOE,” he added. In the past regional elections, Ciudadanos surpassed 120,000 votes and entered the regional Chamber with four deputies; the PSOE prevailed with 19 seats and 475,000 votes, to the 307,000 of the PP (10 parliamentarians). David Muñoz, deputy for Ciudadanos, has already allowed himself to be loved: “Keeping my vision of things and my principles intact, I would have no problem or prejudice to work with someone with the profile that García-Page has”, he has reacted to the words of the territorial leader of the PSOE. In the regional list of Paco Núñez, the PP candidate on 28-M, there are no charges from CS.

The block policy was broken in the summer of 2019 only in Castilla-La Mancha with an unprecedented pact between the PSOE and Ciudadanos in the rest of Spain. Albert Rivera vetoed the agreements with the Socialists, which allowed the PP to maintain four of the five communities that he presided over. But García-Page got Rivera to accept his community. The pact implied that PSOE and Ciudadanos would jointly govern three of the five Castilian-La Mancha capitals: Albacete (173,000 inhabitants), Ciudad Real (75,000 inhabitants) and Guadalajara (850,000), in addition to the Guadalajara Provincial Council and twenty small municipalities. In Albacete and Ciudad Real, socialists and liberals have alternated in the mayor’s office for two years each. In the city of Guadalajara they have governed in coalition with a socialist mayor and a deputy mayor of CS.

The former local coordinator of the IU and former Ganemos councilor in the Toledo City Council, Javier Mateo, has also been grateful to García-Page, who has highlighted “his political worth” and has offered him to collaborate with the PSOE project. An invitation that the mayor has declined for being focused on “the construction of the Sumar space.” The alliance of Podemos, IU and Equo in 2019 received 74,000 votes in 2019, a thousand votes less than Vox. Despite exceeding 5% support, they did not obtain any seats after the reform of the electoral law that María Dolores de Cospedal promoted in her legislature as president of Castilla-La Mancha (2011-2015).

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe